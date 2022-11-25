OSU overwhelms Tulsa with second-half barrage in 82-56 win

STILLWATER – With additional time because of Thanksgiving break, Oklahoma State guard Bryce Thompson devoted himself to improving his shooting.

“I worked a little bit harder this past week,” Thompson said. “Every morning I was putting shots up … and it just kind of paid off.”

Thompson missed 14 of his first 16 3-pointers to start the season but bounced back Friday night, shooting 4-of-8 beyond the arc and scoring 18 points to fuel the Cowboys’ dominant 82-56 win against Tulsa.

“When that first one goes in, you kind of can breathe,” he said. “You just start playing and then I think from there I was just confident.”

OSU (4-2) didn’t follow the same script as its first five games in which it started strong, built double-digit leads and struggled to sustain them. The team didn’t score until five minutes in, then took off and didn’t look back.

A 10-0 burst put the Cowboys up 10 with seven minutes until halftime, and another 10-0 run started the second half. The advantage reached as many as 39 in the second half before the starters exited.

“That’s our job — go out there, win and win the right way,” Thompson said. “We went out there and we played until the buzzer (sounded) and I think that’s what we’re supposed to do. I think it was a great win for us and we’re going to build on it going forward.”

The overmatched and undersized Hurricane (2-4) didn’t put up much of a fight, perhaps weary from a road-heavy month. TU had 19 turnovers and didn’t have a starter score in double figures, being led by Keyshawn Embery-Simpson’s 10 points off the bench.

“Not a great trip for us here to Stillwater today,” first-year coach Eric Konkol said. “Certainly disappointed with the loss and even more disappointed with the way we lost.

“I just thought that Oklahoma State played a lot harder than us, more together than us. … We weren’t a very physical team. We weren’t a very tough team. We weren’t a very together team.”

Williams contributes: The Cowboys received a boost in the early going from some of their reserves including freshman Quion Williams, who provided some beneficial minutes and finished with six points and seven rebounds. In his first five college games, Williams had a combined three points.

“He’ll continue to find ways to impact us,” coach Mike Boynton said. “Some days he’ll score; some days he might not. But playing the game the right way is what’s giving him a chance.”

TU gets overwhelmed: The Hurricane had a tough time with OSU’s length, an obvious mismatch on the interior with 7-footer Moussa Cisse and his penchant for blocking. On the perimeter, the speedy Cowboy guards were tough to shake, and Anthony Pritchard was among the victims, going scoreless and totaling six turnovers.

“We just got to be able to take care of the basketball better, and we’ve got to be able to find ways to assist with that,” Konkol said. “We tell our guys all the time, when you get the ball in your hands, you’ve got the program in the hands. And we were very careless with the program today.”

TU’s depth and intensity took a hit when guard Sterling Gaston-Chapman was ejected for an apparent below-the-belt hit on Thompson early in the second half. Gaston-Chapman had seven points and five rebounds before the ejection.

“Looks like his emotions got the better of him, and that’s something he plays with — a lot of fire,” Konkol said. “It looks like he got out of control. I’ve got to see the video to see exactly what happened, but we’re already limited to begin with and losing a guy makes it harder.”