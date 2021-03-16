OSU, OU wrestling set for NCAA Championship on Thursday

Led by the No. 1 seed in the 133-pound bracket Daton Fix, the Oklahoma State University wrestling team is set for the NCAA Championship, which starts Thursday in St. Louis.

The Cowboys qualified nine wrestlers in the event, which runs through Saturday. Oklahoma qualified seven. OSU and OU were crowned co-Big 12 champions at the BOK Center on March 7.

Other top seeds for OSU are Boo Lewallen, the fourth seed in the 149-pound bracket; AJ Ferrari, the fourth seed in the 197-pound bracket and Travis Wittlake, the No. 10 seed in the 165-pound bracket.

Wittlake is making his first national tournament appearance and has a 44-3 career record at OSU. The sophomore is 15th on the list of career win­ning percentage of wrestlers with a minimum of 30 career bouts at OSU. Fix, who holds a 43-2 record in his career, is ninth on the list.

The fourth seed at the Big 12 Championship, Fer­rari dominated his bracket, knocking off the top two seeds en route to the title. He became the 13th true freshman to win the conference tourna­ment in OSU history and was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the event.

Leading Oklahoma is Big 12 champion Dom Demas.

Demas is the fifth seed in the 141-pound bracket. Justin Thomas at 157 pounds was the Sooners' other top-10 seed.