OSU, OU set for 6:30 p.m. Bedlam kickoff on ABC on Nov. 27
OSU, OU set for 6:30 p.m. Bedlam kickoff on ABC on Nov. 27

Bedlam football (copy)

OSU's Mike Gundy and OU's Lincoln Riley talk before their teams meet in a Bedlam football game. 

 Tulsa World file

July 30, 2021 video. Sooners AD Joe Castiglione made his statement at the OU board of regents meeting where regents decided to move from the Big 12 to the SEC in 2025.

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State and Oklahoma enter Week 12 tied atop the Big 12 Conference standings. When they meet in Week 13, likely with Big 12 Conference Championship implications, it’ll be under the lights at Boone Pickens Stadium.

The league announced Monday that the 2021 edition of Bedlam will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and air on ABC from Stillwater on Nov. 27. The primetime meeting between the Cowboys and Sooners marks the sixth late kick at Boone Pickens Stadium this fall, and OSU’s eighth night game overall in 2021.

The Cowboys (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) claimed a share of first place in the Big 12 standings in Week 11 following Baylor’s 27-14 victory over the Sooners (9-1, 6-1) and Saturday night’s 63-17 home win against TCU. OSU heads to Texas Tech in Week 12. OU hosts Iowa State.

The Cowboys have lost six consecutive games to the Sooners dating back to 2015, and the Cowboys are 2-14 in Bedlam since coach Mike Gundy took over in 2005. OU leads the all-time series 90-18-7.

