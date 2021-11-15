OSU, OU set for 6:30 p.m. Bedlam kickoff on ABC on Nov. 27

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State and Oklahoma enter Week 12 tied atop the Big 12 Conference standings. When they meet in Week 13, likely with Big 12 Conference Championship implications, it’ll be under the lights at Boone Pickens Stadium.

The league announced Monday that the 2021 edition of Bedlam will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and air on ABC from Stillwater on Nov. 27. The primetime meeting between the Cowboys and Sooners marks the sixth late kick at Boone Pickens Stadium this fall, and OSU’s eighth night game overall in 2021.

The Cowboys (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) claimed a share of first place in the Big 12 standings in Week 11 following Baylor’s 27-14 victory over the Sooners (9-1, 6-1) and Saturday night’s 63-17 home win against TCU. OSU heads to Texas Tech in Week 12. OU hosts Iowa State.

The Cowboys have lost six consecutive games to the Sooners dating back to 2015, and the Cowboys are 2-14 in Bedlam since coach Mike Gundy took over in 2005. OU leads the all-time series 90-18-7.

