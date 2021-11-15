OSU, OU set for 6:30 p.m. Bedlam kickoff on ABC on Nov. 27

OSU's Mike Gundy and OU's Lincoln Riley talk before their teams meet in a Bedlam football game.
Tulsa World file
July 30, 2021 video. Sooners AD Joe Castiglione made his statement at the OU board of regents meeting where regents decided to move from the Big 12 to the SEC in 2025.
STILLWATER — Oklahoma State and Oklahoma enter Week 12 tied atop the Big 12 Conference standings. When they meet in Week 13, likely with Big 12 Conference Championship implications, it’ll be under the lights at Boone Pickens Stadium.
The league announced Monday that the 2021 edition of Bedlam will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and air on ABC from Stillwater on Nov. 27. The primetime meeting between the Cowboys and Sooners marks the sixth late kick at Boone Pickens Stadium this fall, and OSU’s eighth night game overall in 2021.
The Cowboys (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) claimed a share of first place in the Big 12 standings in Week 11 following Baylor’s 27-14 victory over the Sooners (9-1, 6-1) and Saturday night’s 63-17 home win against TCU. OSU heads to Texas Tech in Week 12. OU hosts Iowa State.
The Cowboys have lost six consecutive games to the Sooners dating back to 2015, and the Cowboys are 2-14 in Bedlam since coach Mike Gundy took over in 2005. OU leads the all-time series 90-18-7.
Photos: No. 10 Oklahoma State vs TCU
OSU vs. TCU
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Blaine Green (28) runs the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs during a game on November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
OSU vs. TCU
Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren gained 113 yards and scored three touchdowns in Saturday’s win over TCU.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
OSU vs. TCU
Oklahoma State Cowboys take the field against the TCU Horned Frogs on November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
OSU vs. TCU
Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Jason Taylor II (25) cheer after making a tackle against the TCU Horned Frogs during a game on November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
OSU vs. TCU
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren (7) runs the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs during a game on November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
OSU vs. TCU
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Dee Winters (13) during a game on November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
OSU vs. TCU
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) hands the ball off to the Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren (7) during a game against the TCU Horned Frogs on November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
OSU vs. TCU
Oklahoma State Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs during a game on November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
OSU vs. TCU
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Tay Martin (1) attempts a catch while being guarded by TCU Horned Frogs cornerback C.J. Ceasar II (9) during a game on November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
OSU vs. TCU
Barry Sanders watches his college highlight wheel during half time on November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
OSU vs. TCU
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Blaine Green (28) runs from TCU Horned Frogs cornerback C.J. Ceasar II (9) during a game on November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
OSU vs. TCU
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Blaine Green (28) runs from TCU Horned Frogs cornerback C.J. Ceasar II (9) during a game on November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
OSU vs. TCU
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Blaine Green (28) scores a touch down against the TCU Horned Frogs during a game on November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
OSU vs. TCU
The TCU Horned Frogs sideline reacts to a fumble during a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
OSU vs. TCU
Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24) tackles the TCU Horned Frogs ball carrier during a game on November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
OSU vs. TCU
Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren carries the ball Saturday night against TCU at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
OSU vs. TCU
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Tay Martin (1) and wide receiver Blaine Green (28) celebrate a touch down against the TCU Horned Frogs during a game on November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
OSU vs. TCU
Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (20) runs on the field after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs during a game on November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
OSU vs. TCU
TCU Horned Frogs defensive end Colt Ellison (44) jumps over Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Ethan Bullock (6) to return a fumble for a touch down during a game on November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
OSU vs. TCU
Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy talks with players during a game on November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
OSU vs. TCU
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Dominic Richardson (20) funs through a gap in the TCU Horned Frogs defense during a game on November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
OSU vs. TCU
The Oklahoma State Cowboys celebrate a touch down with Buller during a game against the TCU Horned Frogs on November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
OSU vs. TCU
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaden Nixon (23) runs the ball for a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs during a game on November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
OSU vs. TCU
Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (20) runs on the field after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs during a game on November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
OSU vs. TCU
Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (20) runs on the field after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs during a game on November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
OSU vs. TCU
Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (20) runs on the field after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs during a game on November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
OSU vs. TCU
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Gunnar Gundy (12) runs the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs during a game on November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
$5 for 5 months
Get a five-month digital-only subscription for $5. Subscribe today in less than a minute: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!