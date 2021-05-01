OSU, OU and Tulsa combine for 10 draft picks in the 2021 NFL Draft after six athletes were taken on Saturday

The 2020 season didn’t help Hubbard’s draft stock, but Rhule said he knows he’s getting a quality running back and a former track star who clocked a 4.45 in the 40-yard run at the OSU Pro Day. Hubbard will join versatile running back Christian McCaffrey in the Panthers backfield and is going to a team that he has always enjoyed watching.

“I grew up a big Cam Newton fan, so I was always watching the Panthers,” Hubbard said in an introductory Zoom call with Panthers media. “When they went to the Super Bowl against the Broncos I was really hoping the Panthers were going to win, I’m not going to lie. I love the Panthers. I’m forever fortunate, forever blessed to be chosen by them. I’ve got a big chip on my shoulder. I promise they’re going to get the best out of me.”

Another former Cowboy who may have a chip on his shoulder is receiver Tylan Wallace, who saw 18 receivers go ahead of him before being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens with the 131st overall pick in the fourth round, five spots behind Hubbard. Wallace will be reunited with former OSU running back Justice Hill, who was drafted by the Ravens in 2019.

Wallace was a 2018 Biletnikoff Award finalist, but missed the last five games of the 2019 season with a knee injury. Wallace returned for the 2020 season to record 59 receptions for 922 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games.