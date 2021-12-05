OSU, OU and TU post-season: Fiesta, Alamo and Myrtle Beach bowls

Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and Tulsa each learned their postseason bowl destinations Sunday.
The Cowboys (11-2) earned an at-large selection to the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, where they'll take on fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
OSU fell four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings following Saturday's 21-16 loss to Baylor in the Big 12 Championship. The selection secures OSU's fifth New Year's Six bowl game appearance since 2010 and the Cowboys' first since the 2016 Sugar Bowl.
Notre Dame closed the regular season 11-1, with its lone loss coming to Playoff-bound Cincinnati. The matchup will mark the head coaching debut for Marcus Freeman, the former Fighting Irish defensive coordinator who was promoted earlier this week following Brian Kelly's move to LSU.
OSU's 16th consecutive postseason appearance gives the Cowboys the sixth-longest current streak in the nation. The New Year's Day meeting with Notre Dame — set to kickoff at noon on ESPN — will mark their first all-time meeting. OSU has played in the Fiesta Bowl twice before, at the end of the 1974 and 2021 season.
OU (10-2) will face Oregon in the Dec. 29 Alamo Bowl, kicking off at 8:15 p.m. inside San Antonio's Alamodome. The appearance marks the Sooners' first in the Alamo Bowl and its eighth-ever meeting against the Ducks (10-3). OU holds a 6-1 record in the all-time series.
However, the one loss to the Ducks in Eugene, Oregon, in 2006 still has many Sooner fans turning crimson with anger. The Pac-10 at the time apologized for a series of blown calls in that game, including a late onside kick in which Oregon was given the ball and eventually won the game 34-33.
The Sooners dropped two spots to No. 16 in this year's final CFP rankings, its lowest finish since closing the season unranked in 2014. Oregon — ranked as high as No. 3 in 2021 — came in at No. 14 after being thrashed by Utah in the Pac-12 title game.
TU (6-6) will kick off bowl season for the in-state programs when it faces Old Dominion in the Conway, South Carolina-based Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 20.
The Hurricane stormed to bowl with a .500 record and bowl eligibility with three consecutive wins to close the season after a 1-4 start. The bowl appearances represents two in a row for TU and its fourth under coach Phillip Montgomery. The Hurricane carry an all-time bowl record of 10-22.
Old Dominion (6-6) are set for their second bowl appearance since moving to FBS in 2014. The second-ever playing of the Myrtle Beach Bowl is scheduled to kickoff at 1:30 p.m. on the teal turf of Coastal Carolina's Brooks Stadium on ESPN.