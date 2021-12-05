OSU, OU and TU post-season: Fiesta, Alamo and Myrtle Beach bowls

However, the one loss to the Ducks in Eugene, Oregon, in 2006 still has many Sooner fans turning crimson with anger. The Pac-10 at the time apologized for a series of blown calls in that game, including a late onside kick in which Oregon was given the ball and eventually won the game 34-33.

The Sooners dropped two spots to No. 16 in this year's final CFP rankings, its lowest finish since closing the season unranked in 2014. Oregon — ranked as high as No. 3 in 2021 — came in at No. 14 after being thrashed by Utah in the Pac-12 title game.

TU (6-6) will kick off bowl season for the in-state programs when it faces Old Dominion in the Conway, South Carolina-based Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 20.

The Hurricane stormed to bowl with a .500 record and bowl eligibility with three consecutive wins to close the season after a 1-4 start. The bowl appearances represents two in a row for TU and its fourth under coach Phillip Montgomery. The Hurricane carry an all-time bowl record of 10-22.