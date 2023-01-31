 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIG 12 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

OSU opens second half of Big 12 schedule with home date against Texas Tech

OSU's Taylen Collins shooting against Baylor in 2021

Oklahoma State's Taylen Collins is averaging nine points and nine rebounds per game during her junior season.

 Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

ESPN+

Texas Tech 15-6, 3-5 Big 12; Oklahoma State 14-7, 4-5

Three storylines

* Tail end of Big 12 schedule: Oklahoma State, at the midway point of the Big 12 schedule, will try to pick up momentum to start the second half of league play. OSU has lost three of its past four games, including a 78-69 setback at Texas over the weekend.

* Double-double chase: Junior Taylen Collins, a 6-1 forward from Muldrow, is averaging nine points and nine rebounds per game this season. She is the daughter of Terry Collins, who played for Eddie Sutton’s OSU teams from 1991-95.

* Series watch: The Cowgirls have won six straight games (and 17 of the past 20 meetings) against the Lady Raiders. This is the first contest this year between the schools. Texas Tech has lost back-to-back games including a 79-59 setback to Baylor on Saturday.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

