No. 20 Iowa State at Oklahoma State

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

ESPN+

Iowa State 17-7, 9-5 Big 12; Oklahoma State 19-7, 9-5

Three storylines

* Aiming for 20: Oklahoma State, winners of five straight games, enters the Big12 contest looking to complete its 17th 20-win season in school history. Jacie Hoyt is looking to become just the second first-year coach to win 20 games in an inaugural season, joining Jim Littell.

* Talk about balance: OSU is close to having six players averaging double figures. Naomie Alnatas (14.4), Lior Garzon (11.3), Claire Chastain (10.8) and Terryn Milton (10.2) are at the mark. Taylen Collins (9.8) and Lexy Keys (9.6) are near double-figure scorers.

* Series watch: The Cowgirls lead the all-time series with Iowa State 37-36. The Cyclones have won 10 of the last 12 meetings including a 69-64 victory in Ames.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World