OSU OL Hunter Anthony commits to Nebraska

Oklahoma State offensive lineman Hunter Anthony is going from Cowboy to Husker.

The 6-foot-6 redshirt junior from Tuttle announced his commitment to Nebraska Sunday morning, less than 24 hours after suiting up for OSU in Saturday's 37-35 win over Notre Dame in the Fiesta.

Anthony entered the transfer portal last month following the Cowboys' Big 12 Championship defeat to Baylor, but remained with the program through the bowl game. On Saturday, he wore the No. 33 — not his traditional No. 77 — and entered as an extra blocker on Spencer Sanders' 4th and 1 keeper in the fourth quarter that helped OSU close out its comeback on the Fighting Irish.

Anthony redshirted in his first season in Stillwater before playing in nine games, including four starts in 2019. An opening day starter in 2020, injury kept him out of eight games last fall. Anthony appeared in 10 games for the Cowboys in 2021.

OSU is set to feature new faces up front in 2022.

Left guard Josh Sills said Saturday he had not yet made a final decision on a return for 2022, but that it was "more than likely" he will not be back in Stillwater. Center Danny Godlevske, who missed the final four games of the season with a leg injury, has exhausted his eligibility.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.