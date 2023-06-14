STILLWATER — Oklahoma State made a seismic decision for its defense after hiring Bryan Nardo as defensive coordinator in January.

Collin Oliver, a stalwart defensive end for the Cowboys the past two seasons, was moving to outside linebacker. After tallying 16½ sacks across his OSU tenure and developing into one of the stronger links in the unit, the 6-foot-2 junior was stepping into a new role.

“When he found out that they were going to be transitioning to that, my first question to him was, ‘What are your thoughts?’” said Chris Rose, the Edmond Santa Fe defensive coordinator who coached Oliver for four years. “He said, ‘I’m excited because I think it’s going to utilize my talents.’”

Oliver’s not the only defensive player making a positional change this offseason. Kendal Daniels is shifting to a rover-style defensive back. The line is condensing with the move to three-down linemen. But Oliver’s move could possess the biggest impact in 2023.

Why? Because playing linebacker at Santa Fe is what led to Oliver receiving Division I interest. During his high school career, Oliver played sparingly his first two seasons at the position, before fully transitioning his final two seasons to become a top 300 player in his recruiting class.

“It’s a good change for me,” Oliver said this spring. “Don’t get me wrong, I love pass rushing and I love being on the line. But this is good for me. It’s real comfortable for me though, being back at linebacker.”

That comfortability he alluded to comes from experience. Rose, who coached Oliver at linebacker, weighed in on what makes Oliver such an intriguing fit at the position.

“It was the athleticism,” Rose said. “As we saw his freshman year, he’s fairly athletic. The other thing is, just for the feel of space.”

The freshman year Rose alludes to is an 11½-sack season from Oliver at OSU, the most by a freshman in school history, leading to several Freshman All-American honors.

At Santa Fe, Oliver played a similar role to the new scheme implemented by Nardo. Rose used multiple defensive schemes, allowing Oliver to become versatile in the defense.

“Playing linebacker is a little bit different just because it is a sideline-to-sideline game,” Rose continued. “So, he’s athletic enough to do that, but he also has the presence enough to understand the space that he’s responsible for.”

OSU expects Oliver to slot in as a “star” linebacker, a key role in Nardo’s defense. The main premise would be for Oliver to drop in coverage often but still have the ability to rush the passer.

“He finally gets to show how versatile he is,” linebacker Xavier Benson said. “That’s just a natural athlete. That’s a God gift for him to just be able to adjust like that.”

Oliver will likely start at linebacker alongside Benson and middle linebacker transfer Justin Wright.

“Collin is one of them that we think allows us to become a better defense,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “And allows him to be put in a position to better himself for his career.”

There are also NFL implications behind the move.

In the spring, Oliver spoke about how the transition to linebacker improves his chances of reaching the next level. Based on his size — under the NFL defensive end average last season — the position change open a more fruitful path to the NFL.

“It’s going to be a perfect fit for him to transition to the next level,” Rose said.

But Oliver won’t forgo all his time at defensive end this season.

The goals of Nardo’s defensive schemes revolve primarily around OSU maintaining a three-down linemen scheme, but flexibility is important. Oliver will likely see some time throughout the season at defensive end, depending on the situation.

“I think you’re going to see it all come together this year,” Rose said.

