STILLWATER — By the time Oklahoma State plays against Central Arkansas on Sept. 2, 38% of the Cowboys' roster will comprise of freshmen.

In total, 34 players classify as a true freshman or redshirt freshman currently, a number that will swell to 49 with 15 other freshmen from the latest recruiting class joining the team later this summer.

But which five have the best opportunity to considerable contribute this season?

Talyn Shettron, redshirt freshmen

Shettron, a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 73 recruit in the 2022 class, appeared in four games throughout the season, catching three passes and a touchdown.

Injuries have hindered the 6-foot-2 receiver to this point in his career, but with Shettron healthy and improving, he could become a threat for a receiver group that underwent a facelift this offseason.

“What you see is what you get,” OSU receiver Brennan Presley said of Shettron. “Throwing up weight in the weight room it’s like being physically imposing."

Jack Endean, true freshman

One of four freshmen to enroll early this season, Endean, a 6-foot-6 offensive lineman prospect in the 2023 class, flew under the radar for most of last year’s recruiting cycle.

“Jack is very mature and is getting out there some with the (second team) so he’s getting thrown around,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said this spring. “But he’s further ahead.”

Depth was a key component of the Cowboys’ plan on the offensive line this spring, and Gundy said success remains around when the Cowboys can rotate heavily at each spot. Endean could be integral to that this season.

Cameron Epps, redshirt freshman

Another big score in the 2022 class, Epps, a 6-foot-3 cornerback saw minimal action last season before redshirting with OSU.

The Cowboys as a whole got much younger in the defensive secondary, with senior cornerback Korie Black and being the lone upperclassmen with starting experience to return from last season.

"(Epps) has taken big steps," Black said. "It's real good to see him mature."

Redshirt sophomore Cam Smith likely starts alongside Black this year, but Epps could gain some valuable experience this season, similar to Smith’s role in 2022.

Hudson Kaak, true freshman

With the Tom Hutton saga in Stillwater pulling to a close last season, OSU needed to find a replacement. So, they dipped back into the process that brought Hutton to OSU in the first place.

The Cowboys landed on Kaak, an Australian-rules football player who trained with ProKick Australia before signing with OSU, the exact route Hutton took land with the Cowboys. Listed as the No. 3 punter in the 2023 cycle, the 6-foot-1 Kaak appears likely to start for OSU this season. Unlike Hutton, Kaak is only 21.

Garret Rangel, redshirt freshman

As expected, the starting quarterback spot within OSU’s offense remains up for grabs entering the summer months. Rangel, who started three games and appeared in another last season showed signs of promise, like his late-game poise against Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, and underclassmen mistakes at points in 2022.

Transfer QB Alan Bowman appears likely to earn the starting gig, but Rangel could garner attention depending on how the season plays out.