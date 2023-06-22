STILLWATER — Caleb Etienne, a towering 6-foot-8, 310-pound lineman, started all 13 games for Oklahoma State at left tackle last season.

Entering the spring, Etienne found himself engrained in a position battle for the starting spot. By mid-April, Etienne hopped in the transfer portal. Less than a week later, he committed and signed with BYU, one of the four new schools joining the Big 12 on July 1.

“Caleb felt like he got beat out,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “So he left. But that’s his choice…the portal is there for a variety of reasons. Players can get more money in NIL, they can be a player that’s late in their career that says, ‘I want to do something different, I want to go somewhere new,’ or a guy says, ‘I’m not going to be a starter, I want to go be a starter.’”

Etienne’s replacement appears to fall into the “want to do something different” category. A three-year starter at Texas State, Dalton Cooper, a veteran offensive tackle transfer, suddenly appears to be the answer for OSU at left tackle.

After four seasons with the Bobcats, Cooper opted to explore his options, landing with the Cowboys and returning to his home state. Cooper was a three-star prospect out of Prague High School.

As a transfer, the 6-foot-7, 280-pound veteran was upgraded to a four-star ranking, the only four-star linemen on OSU’s roster, according to 247Sports.

“He’s a pure country boy,” offensive lineman Preston Wilson said. “He works hard. He wants to be here, he cares, he has fit in well with the program. He’s a guy I can for sure see playing here.”

Perhaps Cooper’s insertion into the starting lineup ignites OSU’s offensive line, a group desperate to return to form similar to the early 2010s, when the Cowboys offered up a consistent run game and some of the lowest sacks numbers in the Big 12 Conference.

Broader solutions are already attempting to be implemented. Under offensive line coach Charlie Dickey, OSU is attempting to reinvent run blocking schemes and reverting Cowboy backs to more traditional tight end and fullback roles.

But it starts with the line.

No matter who starts at quarterback for the Cowboys — Alan Bowman appears to be the frontrunner — the days of dual-threat Spencer Sanders are over. OSU will rely on a pocket passer this season, making pass blocking crucial for the offense to succeed.

Cooper’s had success there. In three seasons starting for Texas State, Cooper surrendered seven sacks on 1,382 passing plays, numbers that bode well for OSU's offense entering the season.

Last season, the Cowboys’ rushing attack amassed the second lowest average in the conference. OSU’s offensive line dealt with several injuries throughout the season and surrendered 27 sacks, the fourth-most in the Big 12.

The offensive line didn’t undergo a massive overhaul this offseason. Cooper was the lone portal addition, and the versatile Eli Russ — who bounced around center, and guard positions last season — was the lone departure, but Cooper could be the necessary piece as Dickey attempts to solve the puzzle.

