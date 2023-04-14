STILLWATER — Oklahoma State's first departure this spring has come.

Offensive tackle Caleb Etienne announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday as the Cowboys enter their final week of spring practice.

Etienne, a redshirt senior with a year of eligibility remaining, started all 13 games for OSU last season, one of only two offensive linemen to do so.

"I want to say thank you for all of the support and love that you have shown me during my time here in Stillwater," Etienne wrote in a social media post. "I am excited for this next journey in my life and I hope you understand."

The transfer portal opens back up Saturday and continues through April 30. Players wanting to transfer need to enter their name during that 15-day window but don't need to sign with another program during those dates.

The 6-foot-7 Etienne arrived in Stillwater after spending two years at the junior-college level. Etienne was ranked the No. 2 junior-college offensive tackle prospect, eventually picking OSU over Ole Miss, Oregon, Arkansas and others.

He played sparingly during OSU's 2021 season before emerging as a starter the following season.

The Cowboys signed Texas State transfer Dalton Cooper in the transfer portal this offseason, a 6-foot-7, 311-pound tackle who would contend with Etienne for the starting left tackle spot this spring.