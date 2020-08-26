First-year college athletes are required to adjust to a new way of life after joining their respective universities.

Being away from family, navigating through being a college student and adjusting to the demands of an NCAA Division I program are a lot to balance for an 18-year-old. Throwing a pandemic into the mix makes things even more complicated.

Oklahoma State has 20 freshmen on its football roster, and they are having an unprecedented experience as first-year college athletes. Routine testing for COVID-19, Zoom meetings with coaches and social distancing during fall camp are experiences their veteran teammates didn’t go through as freshmen.

“I feel bad for those guys because they didn’t get to experience what it’s like when you first come in June,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said about this year’s freshmen.

First-year athletes usually have the summer months to create early bonds and get comfortable with teammates before fall camp kicks off. Issues surrounding the pandemic have created obstacles for the older players to bond with the freshmen.

“Guys aren’t in the locker room playing around a whole lot during the summer,” fifth-year senior Logan Carter said. “There were a lot of guys that when we started camp I really hadn’t seen before. I kind of had seen them maybe around the hallways upstairs every now and then or on social media when they committed, but there were a lot of guys I had to learn their names during camp on the fly and build those relationships.”

Dunn said this year’s freshman experience is a small concern compared to the large-scale issues surrounding the virus, but he still wishes they could have had a normal experience during their transition to becoming a college athlete.

“It’s a pretty special time in their lives,” Dunn said. “They’ve made this transition. They’re doing some drills and footwork things and lifting and being around everybody. And obviously, they’re taking summer school courses and just hanging out and enjoying college and enjoying being 18 years old. That didn’t happen for them. It’s just kind of a sad deal. I don’t want to be emotional about the thing, but I feel bad for those kids. They just didn’t get to experience that. … I think hopefully now that we have some direction here they start to feel what they expected to feel in June.”

The Cowboy culture is used to a routine, and the pandemic has prevented the program from operating as usual. The veteran players have had to make significant adjustments in forming a new routine this season. One positive for the freshmen is that they were spared that inconvenience because everything is new to them regardless of the situation.

“I think it’s been easier for those players because when they got here they weren’t in a routine,” coach Mike Gundy said of the freshmen. “The adjustment was for the veteran guys that were in a routine in our system. Our calendar with coaches and players is done one year in advance and so the guys that have been in this system were creatures of habit. So the adjustment for them has been more than the first-year players from the standpoint that the first-year players really don’t know what our routine is.”

Gundy said things have been easier on the Cowboys after receiving clarity with the Big 12 deciding to continue with a fall season. The Cowboys are scheduled to host the University of Tulsa for its season opener Sept. 12. Gundy said Monday that he expects five to seven guys to compete as true freshmen this season.

