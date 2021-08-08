OSU OC Dunn plans to open up offense in 2021;DC Knowles has depth to work with

“When you go back and look at it, I don’t know how much it would carry over for us,” Dunn said. “What we did offensively wasn’t necessarily what we wanted to do. I’ll say that.”

What Dunn wants to do in 2021 is spread his offense out and score points. And across the offensive depth chart, he believes he has the playmakers he needs to do it.

A running game that averaged 181.1 yards per game in 2020 (fourth-best in the conference) will be boosted by a bolstered offensive line group that includes transfers Caleb Etienne and Danny Godlevske, and the Cowboys’ deep cast of running backs both Mike Gundy and Dunn has been emphasized as a strength in the early days of fall camp.

Missing a lead back like Hubbard, the Cowboys will spread carries between veterans LD Brown and Dezmon Jackson, transfer Jaylen Warren and underclassmen Dominic Richardson and Zach Middleton, with Dunn expecting more explosive plays from his group of rushers.

“It lets us get out there and play our hardest,” redshirt senior rusher LD Brown said. “...we have people who can come in and do the same thing. That depth keeps us fresh and keeps everybody on their toes.”