OSU notes: Preston Wilson moves to center; CB Jabbar Muhammad embracing bigger role; Mike Gundy enjoys Alabama experience

Wilson excited about moving to center

After starting the last seven games last year at right tackle, Preston Wilson has moved to center and is practicing there during the spring.

"Coach (Charlie) Dickey approached me at the end of the offseason and asked my opinion on center and if I could get that down," Wilson said. "I told him absolutely. It's something I'm interested in and something that can benefit the team. I'm excited to step up in that leadership role."

A fourth-year junior from Bartonville, Texas, Wilson said he likes the pressure associated with the center position.

"If a guy walks up last second, then you have to change your whole call and if you get it right then it works out for the whole team, but if you don't then it gets pinpointed down on you," he said. "It's a little bit of pressure, but it's a good feeling and I love being able to do that."

Wilson said he learned a lot the past few years from previous centers Danny Godlesvske, Johnny Wilson and Ry Schneider.

"When I first got here, they had recruited me to play center, so I got the opportunity to see a lot of great centers come through here and pick up tips from them," Preston Wilson said. "Coach Dickey is awesome and coach (Brayden) Kearsley came in and I've learned a lot from them. It's been an easy transition overall."

Muhammad embracing bigger role at corner

Cornerback Jabbar Muhammad spent last season in a backup role but is expected to move into a starting role after the departures of Christian Holmes and Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

"Being a competitor, it has been tough," Muhammad said. "I've been wanting to get more reps and get more plays, but I've had dogs in front of me my whole time here. Right now, I'm embracing the moment and my time and ready to go out there and fight."

Muhammad made his first start in the Fiesta Bowl win against Notre Dame, recording eight tackles and two pass breakups.

"It was a big moment stepping up on that stage and competing," he said. "It helped me a lot. Now nothing will excite me or rattle me because there's not too big of a crowd. That was a big stage."

Korie Black, who is likely to start at the other cornerback spot, is Muhammad's roommate and close friend. Both players have been in the defensive rotation the past two seasons.

"Our chemistry is top notch," Muhammad said. "Just being together all the time, I know him like the back of my hand and he knows me like the back of his hand. It will help us a lot on the field."

Gundy has 'really good experience' at Alabama

Coach Mike Gundy spent part of Friday at Alabama's coaches clinic as one of the headline speakers.

"It was a really good experience," Gundy said. "It gave me some quality time with coach (Nick) Saban and I spoke at their clinic and he gave us a chance to go and look at some of their facilities and see where they're at, what they're doing, what their thoughts are.

"You learn a lot in those situations, and as we improve our facilities here, it gives you ideas for things we may want to put in place here."

Asked about his relationship with Saban, Gundy said: "He and a quite a few conversations over the years on the phone. We're never in the same place at the same time, so we don't have much face to face, but we spent a good quality hour together, and I enjoyed him. Hopefully he enjoyed me.

"I learned some stuff and I would be willing to guess he learned some things about what we do. It was a good meeting."

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

