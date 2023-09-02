Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — Before Oklahoma State stepped onto the turf at Boone Pickens Stadium, the offensive line was down a starter.

Preston Wilson, listed as the starting right guard, wouldn’t be available for the Cowboys due to a non-football related issue. Following OSU’s 27-13 win against Central Arkansas, coach Mike Gundy said Wilson wasn’t dealing with a legal issue, but rather a personal one between the offensive lineman and the head coach.

In turn, Taylor Miterko was promoted to start. Before the first half was even completed, an injury to Jake Springfield subtracted another starter from OSU’s offensive line, a group optimistic throughout the 2023 offseason because it was finally healthy.

Dalton Cooper, a Texas state transfer, filled in for Springfield.

“I thought the other guys played good,” Gundy said. “I thought that (Cole) Birmingham was a little rusty, didn’t play last year. I think he’ll play better next week. Hopefully, we can get some guys back and a little more consistency.”

The shuffling around on OSU’s offensive line resulted in issues Saturday against UCA. The run game remained stagnant for the first three quarters, another unwanted carryover from last season.

Cooper and Miterko were each flagged in the game, one nullifying a 43-yard rush by running back Ollie Gordon. Birmingham – playing for the first time since OSU’s Fiesta Bowl win against Notre Dame – was even penalized for a rare offensive lineman targeting call.

The ever-versatile Brennan Presley

On Saturday, senior wide receiver Brennan Presley bounced around the field, securing a five-yard rush, six receptions for 54 yards, 25 yards on kickoff returns and the only touchdown of the first half.

It’s versatility Gundy said the Cowboys will need even more of, hoping for Presley to reach the range of 12 touches throughout a given game. Between rushing, receiving and kickoffs, he finished with nine on Saturday.

“We can do a lot of things with him, and we need to do a lot of things with him,” Gundy said. “He’s one of those players, when he touches the ball, most of the times good things happen. So, we have to find ways for him to touch the ball.”

Presley on moving in motion for run plays: “I get excited. It was something we talked about. So, it was just one of those things where we’re in the red zone, and they’re calling my number so I had to make a play.”

Tackling issues

Gundy’s major concern on defense: Missed tackles.

“It was expected, not accepted, but expected,” defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo said. “Those things you just have to deal with in the first game…That first drive, all of a sudden it wasn’t tag-off anymore. It’s not thud. We’ve got to get them to the ground.”

The Cowboys eased off practicing tackles over the past eight months, ensuring a healthy team entering the first game of the season. But the lack of contact was noticeable, and the coaching staff voiced concerns after the game.

Overall, OSU’s defense allowed 391 total yards and 13 points, a number that could’ve been higher if not for two blocked field goals and two touchdowns called back for penalties.

“If we knew the solution, we could sell it and retire,” Gundy said. “You want to tackle, then as soon as you get a couple guys hurt, they don’t play in the game, then you’re (asking), ‘Why was I doing that?’ We didn’t do much tackling in practice. Coming into the game, we were very, very, very healthy. So, we’re going to talk about that.”

Numbers to know

Pace of play: Despite new rules no longer stopping the play clock after first downs, OSU managed to run 80 plays, a slight increase compared to last season. OSU ran last season 1,000 plays across 13 games, averaging out to 76.9 per game.

Despite new rules no longer stopping the play clock after first downs, OSU managed to run plays, a slight increase compared to last season. OSU ran last season 1,000 plays across 13 games, averaging out to 76.9 per game. Too many drops: The Cowboys receiving corps failed to corral at least four catchable balls Saturday, stunting momentum in a stagnant offense each time. “We’ve always caught the ball well around here, and we didn’t tonight. And they were pretty big plays, too,” Gundy said.

The Cowboys receiving corps failed to corral at least catchable balls Saturday, stunting momentum in a stagnant offense each time. “We’ve always caught the ball well around here, and we didn’t tonight. And they were pretty big plays, too,” Gundy said. Sack party: Defensive end Nathan Latu led the way with 1.5, but the Cowboy defense finished with five sacks on Saturday.

“We were pretty vanilla in this game. We wanted to just line up in a lot of base and let guys play.”

— Mike Gundy on defensive alignment in Bryan Nardo’s first game.

“It got to the point where I just quit paying attention. Obviously the defensive coaches knew, but they’re all similar.”

— UCA coach Nathan Brown on OSU playing three quarterbacks.

“The play before, I was tired. I hit a dude, and he hit my chest and I couldn’t breathe. Then Korie (Black) hit it (out) and I was like, ‘Well, I’ve got to pick it up and run.’”

— Safety Kendal Daniels on recovering the lone UCA fumble.

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World

