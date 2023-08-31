STILLWATER — Like Oklahoma State late in the season, the San Francisco 49ers needed to lean on younger quarterbacks.

In OSU’s case, a combination of underclassmen Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy filled in for an injured Spencer Sanders. San Fran leaned on former Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In games Rangel and Gundy started, a combined record of 1-4. For Purdy, 5-1. The difference, in OSU coach Mike Gundy’s view, the run game.

“I’ve used the example with what they did in San Francisco when (Jimmy) Garoppolo got hurt and they put Brock (Purdy) in, and they won and they played well, and he didn’t have to do a lot in the games,” Gundy said. “Not that maybe he could of, but they didn’t put it on his shoulders. They rushed the ball, let (Christian) McCaffrey and those guys make a bunch of plays.”

San Francisco relied on dynamic running back Christian McCaffrey, who finished last season eighth in the NFL for rushing yards. The Cowboys finished three games with less than 60 yards and the worst per-carry rushing performance under Gundy.

But the philosophy learned by last season’s 49ers stuck with Gundy.

With OSU still sorting through a quarterback competition, the Cowboys attempted to reinvigorate its run game with new blocking schemes, swapping Dominic Richardson for veteran Elijah Collins in the transfer portal and reverting to tight end and fullback roles.

“That brought me to the point where, you know, that’s pretty smart,” Gundy continued. “We have to be able to do that. Or that’s what I’m most comfortable with now.”

Central Arkansas bringing veteran QB

OSU will lean on multiple quarterbacks Saturday, Gundy said. As for UCA, the Bears are fortified in their depth chart.

Veteran Will McElvain, a transfer from Northern Iowa, will start for UCA, a QB who notched 2,592 passing yards and 18 touchdowns with the Bears last season.

The Cowboys will be McElvain’s second Power Five opponent during his UCA tenure, but at Northern Iowa, the veteran QB pushed No. 21 Iowa State into triple overtime as a redshirt freshman.

Preseason bowl projections

Despite the roster turnover and uncertainty of several key positions, national pundits expect the Cowboys to achieve bowl status this season. Here’s where they are projecting the Cowboys to land come December.

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on Dec. 26 vs. Fresno State in Dallas, Texas (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl on Dec. 29 vs. Kentucky in Memphis, Tennessee (The Athletic)

Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28 vs. Notre Dame in Orlando, Florida (CBS)

SERVOPRO First Responder Bowl on Dec. 26 vs. Missouri in Dallas (Action Network).

OSU’s defense: Speed kills

A recent trend in OSU’s defensive recruiting: Finding speed.

“We’ve recruited speed when we’ve had that luxury,” Gundy said. “We didn’t want to make speed more important than being productive in high school, but if we had the comparison of two guys that were just as productive, we tried to go with the speed the last four or five years.”

As a result, the Cowboys possess some explosion in the secondary and at linebacker. There’s Kendal Daniels and Korie Black. Collin Oliver and Trey Rucker.

Paired with Bryan Nardo’s new defensive scheme – emphasizing speed and versatility – and the reserves built up over the past few years could be showcased heavily this season.

As for getting the unit engrained in the system, Nardo and Gundy stressed simplicity for the first season.

“We try to keep it as simple as possible and as much carry-over as possible, for majority of the positions,” Nardo said. “Obviously, there’s some where there’s always going to be some kind of a change, but if you look at defense A, we can run B, C and D right off of it, and it doesn’t change much for nine people.”

Another interesting solution to quick installation: Word choice.

“We have quick buzz words, I a little bit OCD when it comes to language and words mean things,” Nardo said. “You can’t say this word means two different things, so if we tell them one word they should be able to do things pretty quickly.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.