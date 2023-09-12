Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — The last time Oklahoma State scored more than 30 points in a football game came against Texas on Oct. 22.

In that span, games of zero, 16, 20, 13, 19, 17, 27 and 27 points. Those two 27-point performances have come this season. With OSU, on the brink of conference play, the offense again could rely on defense, similar to what it did in 2021.

“Offense is a bonus,” Gundy said. “I’m an offensive guy, but I transitioned years ago that when your defense is solid and you can count on a consistent game…there’s going to be times there’s good defenses that don’t play like they’re supposed to. But when you can rely on them to be consistent throughout the season, then offense becomes a bonus.”

In 2021, the Cowboys banked on a top-five defense to power the program to a 12-2 finish. That season, OSU’s defense operated under Jim Knowles, now paid $1.9 million annually as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator after being a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach.

Through two games, Nardo’s defense has allowed an average of 14 points and 334 yards per game. Albeit a small sample size, Knowles’ first two games — against Missouri State and South Alabama — resulted in similar numbers.

There are some concerns. Missed tackles being at the top of the list, an aspect the defensive staff hopes to address with increased tackling in practice. A younger secondary missed assignments against Arizona State, too.

Does Nardo’s group has the capabilities to carry OSU this season? “I don’t know, it’s too early,” Gundy said when asked. “I’ll know a lot more in three or four weeks.”

It will take time for OSU to adjust to Nardo’s defense. A long-term project, similar to adapting to Knowles’ plans. What will be interesting, from Gundy’s perspective, is how OSU’s defense adapts to recruiting under Nardo, an aspect Gundy said separated Knowles in the final two years of his tenure.

“That’s what we did with Coach Knowles,” Gundy said. “We sat down and Jim was really, really, really smart and just looked and said this is what we need to do, these are the type of players we need to get and then you can have at it.”

East Texas pipeline?

Defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo appears to be settled in at linebacker after two games, with Xavier Benson, Nickolas Martin and Collin Oliver eating almost 80% of the defensive snaps.

The junior Oliver shined against Arizona State. The duo of Benson and Martin, one of the bigger surprises so far this season, also highlights the talented East Texas talent pool Power Five programs are pulling from.

“We love East Texas,” Gundy said. “It’s salt-of-the-earth, blue-collar, hard-nosed, tough kids.”

Benson, a sixth-year senior who transferred from Texas Tech in 2021, and Martin, a redshirt sophomore who logged his first two career starts this season, both played high school football in East Texas.

“It’s just like it is here. That’s why he’s won so many games, there’s nothing to do but play football,” Benson said with a laugh. “There’s nothing else.”

Added Martin: “It seems like they’re loving us out there."

The talent pool doesn’t end there: Safety Lyrik Rawls (Jefferson, Texas), offensive lineman Jarrett Henry (Palestine, Texas) and offensive tackle commit Caleb Hackleman (Texarkana) add to the list.

Numbers game

Interesting grades passed out to OSU by Pro Football Focus two weeks into the season.

I. Pesky missed tackles: OSU’s defense has missed 39 tackles to start the season. It’s the worst out of all 14 teams in the Big 12.

II. Special teams: Tackling might be an issue, but special teams aren’t. The Cowboys’ unit graded at 90.9, the highest grade in the FBS.

III. Tight QB battle: It’s close, but Garret Rangel grades the highest in OSU’s quarterback competition, earning a 73.7 grade.

Quotables

“If I told you my spot, I’d have to kill you.”

-- OSU fullback Braden Cassity discussing his bow fishing hobby, and what rivers he fishes in. Cassity recently caught an alligator gar, a bucket list item for the sixth-year senior.

“To me, I feel like you should want to be compensated and everything, be paid fairly and everything, because that’s life. But at the same time, just show up, play football, have fun. Play with your guys.”

-- Running back Jaden Nixon’s views on the ongoing battle between running backs and value in the NFL.

“It makes my heart cry a little bit. I’m in awe.”

-- Linebacker Xavier Benson on fans being able to purchase personalized jerseys. If Benson had to get one, he’d buy a Bo Hardy jersey, a fellow linebacker on OSU’s roster.