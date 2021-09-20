OSU Notebook: Wait and see on injured receivers, safety depth and a “technical issue” for kicker Alex Hale

Tay Martin, Braydon Johnson and Jaden Bray all missed the trip to Boise State due to injury, and Oklahoma State lost Bryson Green to a hand injury in the 21-20 win over the Broncos.

On Monday, Mike Gundy offered little indication if any of them might return in time for this weekend’s visit from Kansas State.

“We’ll know more Wednesday,” the Oklahoma State head coach said.

Spencer Sanders completed six passes for 87 yards working with a thin group of receivers in the road victory, marking only the sixth time OSU has finished a game with fewer than 100 yards since Gundy took over in 2005.

In addition to Green, Martin, Johnson, and Bray, the Cowboys have been without pass catchers Langston Anderson and Blaine Green in all three games, leaving OSU without six of its top-seven projected receivers from the start of the year.

“I’ve never, ever, that I know of in 31 or 32 years as coach, started two true freshmen at one position and we’ve done it a couple of times this year,” Gundy said. “So I’ve never been in this situation.”

