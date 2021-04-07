OSU notebook: Tre Sterling says OSU has one of the best safety trios in the nation; O-line expects to be better this season

Sterling earned All-Big 12 honorable mention and led the conference with two fumble recoveries, which ranked No. 12 in the nation. His 5.1 solo tackles per game also ranked second in the Big 12. McCalister started 10 of OSU’s 11 games. He finished fifth on the team with 41 tackles and his 32 solo tackles ranked fourth on the team.

Sills: O-line is improved

The offensive line struggled last year after injuries forced multiple young guys into the fire.

The Cowboys entered spring ball with a healthy O-line and veteran lineman Josh Sills said he has seen a major improvement in the work ethic and production of the entire group.

“There is a night and day difference from the first game to the last game and you can see it now,” Sills said. “A lot of guys have put in a lot of extra work in the weight room with (strength and conditioning) coach (Rob) Glass. Even off the field, doing stuff indoors by themselves on Saturdays or Fridays after we’re done. I think we’ve had five or six practices. Just in those short amount of practices, the night and day difference that you can go turn on tape and see is incredible.”

The Cowboys also picked up redshirt senior Danny Godlevske, who transferred from Miami of Ohio and has been a major lift.