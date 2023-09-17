STILLWATER — Mike Gundy said the luck would eventually run out.

And on Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium, it did. Against a physical South Alabama defensive line, Oklahoma State’s rushing attack was stymied in a 33-7 loss, resulting in the Cowboys finishing with 94 yards on 29 carries.

OSU (2-1) averaged 3.2 yards per rush, the exact amount the Jaguars (2-1) held their previous two opponents to.

Sixth-year transfer Elijah Collins closed as the team’s leading rusher, receiving nine carries for only 31 yards. Quarterback Gunnar Gundy not far behind with 27 yards.

But the offensive issues went deeper than just one aspect.

“There was a lot,” said RB Jaden Nixon said when asked about the offensive issues. “A lot of flags, we weren’t running the ball, a lot of missed assignments, blocks. Some drops balls. It was just a mix of things.

“From execution, x’s and o’s, we didn’t play our best.”

Meanwhile, Ollie Gordon, OSU’s top running back in yards per carry, was limited on Saturday. He was held to three rushes for 12 yards, the lowest number of touches of OSU’s running back trio and caught two passes for 13 yards.

Yellow laundry

The Cowboys committed uncharacteristic penalties throughout Saturday night’s game, being flagged seven times for 64 yards. Two more were declined by South Alabama coach Kane Wommack.

Breaking down the calls, OSU received four offensive holding calls, with another being declined. A kick-catch interference was also called as was a delay of game and a defensive holding.

“We’ve just got to be more disciplined,” offensive lineman Joe Michalski said. “There are certain things we can control and penalties is usually one of them.”

De’Zhaun Stribling’s early exit

The Cowboys went without their top receiver for all but one drive Saturday.

De’Zhaun Stribling, a Washington State transfer, exited the game on the first drive after being hit awkwardly in the lower back on a leaping catch along the sideline in the first quarter.

He remained on the ground for several minutes while OSU staff tended to him before walking off on his own but not returning for the remainder of the game.

“I think they’re just being cautious,” Gundy said. “I didn’t get an update as far as an injury. I think it’s just being cautious with not a serious injury.”

Numbers game

Selling out: OSU packed Saturday’s game with 53,855 fans in attendance. “I feel bad for our fans the way that we coached and played,” Gundy said.

Limited action: Wide receiver Brennan Presley, tied for the most touchdowns this season on OSU's roster, was held to two receptions for eight yards against South Alabama. His most impactful play was a negative, with the senior muffing a punt in the fourth quarter.

Wrong side of history: Before Saturday’s game, the Cowboys won 19 consecutive nonconference games, including wins over Boise State, Arizona State, Oregon State and Pittsburgh. But it was the Sun Belt’s South Alabama to break a seven-year long streak.

Quotables

“We got outcoached and outexecuted.”

— OSU coach Mike Gundy on South Alabama.

“You could tell the morale was down. Guys aren’t really energetic, upbeat. I don’t blame them. I would kind of being mad if I saw guys walking around, smiling, stuff like that.”

—Running back Jaden Nixon on the postgame locker room atmosphere.

“I know what it felt like last year. I don’t want to deal with that again.”

— Linebacker Collin Oliver on handling adversity with the right leadership.