STILLWATER — Born and raised in Detroit, Elijah Collins grew up a Lions fan.

Oklahoma State’s only transfer portal running back, Collins attended Michigan State — less than two hours west of his hometown — for the first five years of his college career. This offseason, a 15-hour journey to Stillwater.

In his first media availability of the season, he alluded to the history of his favorite NFL team. Collins revealed he’s a massive Barry Sanders fan. And in a little over a week, he will wear the same uniform and play the same position as Sanders, 35 years later.

“I always knew of Oklahoma State, but I’d never been there,” said Collins. “It was always kind of a distant place in the back of my mind.”

Collins was added through the transfer portal to assist in the Cowboys’ attempt at reinvigorating their run game. After a dismal 2022 campaign, with a 3.4 per carry average and three games with less than 60 rushing yards, the 6-foot veteran will combine with Ollie Gordon and Jaden Nixon to fortify the rushing attack.

“I like to run downhill, make people miss,” Collins said. “I like to sort of do it all because I mean that’s what running backs have to do nowadays. It’s not just running downhill.”

As running back responsibilities continue accumulating – he alluded to his position needing to catch out of the backfield and read blitzes – Collins’ role isn’t clearly defined. In OSU’s first depth chart of the season, a clear pecking order at RB isn’t established.

But, his addition will be crucial.

“He’s big, he’s physical, he’s a workhorse. That’s another win off the portal for us,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said.

Portal speed is no joke

Defensive end Anthony Goodlow, a veteran Tulsa transfer and Del City product, was one of OSU’s earliest portal commitments this offseason.

Ten days after Goodlow’s roommate, linebacker Justin Wright, committed to OSU, Goodlow followed. As for just how fast the transfer portal moves for players, the Cowboys’ defensive lineman weighed in.

Once a player clears his transfer status with a compliance office, his name appears in the portal…along with his phone number. Goodlow explains, the next few weeks are filled constant phone calls from coaches.

The hard part? Narrowing it down in a short amount of time.

“You can’t go everywhere,” he said. “You have to kind of quickly find which school to lower the number to.”

Goodlow currently slots in behind Kody Walterscheid on OSU’s depth chart entering the season. Averaging two sacks and 28.5 tackles across four seasons at Tulsa, the 6-foot-5 defensive end will likely factor into OSU’s defense. Plus, it was a perk to stick with Wright.

“He would throw little hints like, ‘When you gonna come with me to OSU?’” Goodlow said of Wright. “He’d already committed and eventually I was like, ‘Oh this my home, too.’”

The Stribling Factor

Another early portal addition, Washington State’s De’Zhaun Stribling, secured a starting spot entering the season, filling the void left by Braydon Johnson, who exhausted eligibility in 2022.

As a true freshman, Stribling finished fourth in the Cougars’ program in receiving yards — followed by a team-high 602 receiving yards a year later.

At 6-3, 205 pounds, Stribling fits the mold of outside receiver. Teammates lauded his skills this offseason, and the junior pass catcher will factor into OSU’s offense, regardless of quarterback.

“He’s a good everywhere target,” Dunn said when asked about Stribling in the red zone.

Numbers game

Culture shock: Of OSU’s 13 scholarship transfers, the average distance in miles from their former school to Stillwater is 940. George Fox transfer receiver Leon Johnson III ranks at the top with a 1,900-mile trip from Newberg, Oregon, to Stillwater.

Field temps: Gundy said the turf at Boone Pickens Stadium could reach temperatures of 150-160 degrees at kickoff against Central Arkansas.

Camp quotables

“Every game that you went into, you thought you were a step ahead of him and then bang, he was a step ahead of you.”

— Nebraska coach Matt Rhule discussing Mike Gundy during an interview on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

“Every time we go in the meeting room, he’ll throw on some Beastie Boys.”

— Anthony Goodlow on nose guard Justin Kirkland’s music taste.

“I mainly watch (George) Kittle just because he’s good at blocking and that’s really what I want to try to progress in my arsenal.”

— Tight end Josiah Johnson on NFL players he studies.