OSU notebook: Sean Michael Flanagan gets first start; Terry Miller, 2002 team to be honored

Flanagan earns first career start

As a fifth-year senior, safety Sean Michael Flanagan made his first career start for Oklahoma State last week against Central Michigan.

"I feel like I've progressed since I got here, but the start doesn't as much as winning to me," Flanagan said. "So if I go in second ... it's all about winning to me."

Flanagan was used primarily on special teams in the past and has waited his turn behind some skilled safeties before earning more playing time this fall.

"You've got to have patience," he said, "but it hasn't been a huge issue. (Defensive coordinator Derek) Mason is a big (fan of) rotating guys around."

Jackson 'day-to-day' with transcript issue

Running back Deondre Jackson, a transfer from Texas A&M, did not play in the season opener as a result of transcript issues that Mike Gundy described as a "day-to-day" situation.

"We knew that he had some things to get taken care of, but we didn't really know for sure or how long it would take," Gundy said. "He's done all of his part. Now we're just waiting on clarification. It shouldn't be much (longer)."

Miller, 2002 team to be honored

Former OSU running back Terry Miller will be recognized during Saturday's game for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class.

A two-time All-American, Miller finished second in the voting for the 1977 Heisman Trophy and was fourth in 1976. In his Cowboy career, he had 4,754 rushing yards, 49 rushing touchdowns, 5.5 yards per carry and 110.6 rushing yards per game.

He is still the only player in OSU history to finish his career with three 1,000-yard rushing seasons, and he ranked fourth in career rushing in NCAA history following his final season. In OSU's record book, he is No. 2 in both career rushing and career rushing touchdowns, and his No. 43 jersey number is one of four numbers no longer in use.

The 2002 Houston Bowl championship team also will receive special recognition to commemorate the 20-year anniversary. That year, the Cowboys won their final four games including victories against No. 3 Oklahoma and Southern Miss.

On that team were quarterback Josh Fields, wide receiver Rashaun Woods, running back Tatum Bell, defensive tackle Kevin Williams, kicker Luke Phillips and returner Chris Massey.