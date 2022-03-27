OSU notebook: OL dealing with limited depth; two transfers commit; freshman RB Ollie Gordon adds size

Offensive line dealing with limited depth

Amid the graduation of two starters who played in close to 100 combined games and other players coping with injuries, Oklahoma State’s offensive line has limited depth during spring practice.

“We don’t have the numbers on the offensive line,” coach Mike Gundy said. “We’ll have to be delicate with our twos to keep them healthy and get them some reps with the threes at the skill positions.”

Aside from guard Josh Sills and center Danny Godlevske, the other starters return. Hunter Woodard, a fifth-year senior, started 12 games at right guard last season while Cole Birmingham started every game and Preston Wilson started eight.

Three players who are fourth-year juniors also have starting experience led by Joe Michalski, who started the last four games at center. The others are tackles Jake Springfield and Taylor Miterko.

“I definitely think we have a lot of guys who will be valuable to us this year,” Woodard said. “With a couple of us being out this spring ball, some guys are going to step up and it’s going to be great for our depth in the fall.”

In addition to reserves who provide depth, junior-college transfer Tyrone Webber is going through the spring after enrolling this semester from New Mexico Military Institute.

“He’s great to have around,” Woodard said. “He has some work to do, but he’s looking good already. He’s picking up on everything quickly.”

Two transfer offensive linemen commit

On Sunday, the Cowboys picked up commitments from a pair of transfer offensive linemen who were visiting campus. Casey Collier, who tweeted the news of his commitment, is 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds and the younger brother of Charli Collier, the No. 1 pick of the 2021 WNBA Draft out of Texas.

According to 247Sports, Vanderbilt offensive lineman Jason Brooks Jr. also pledged to the Cowboys on Sunday. Brooks, who is listed at 6-4 and 295 pounds, appeared in five games last season.

Both players are from the Houston area.

Gordon brings size to RB position

Freshman Ollie Gordon, a consensus four-star running back out of Fort Worth, Texas, is among the early enrollees participating in spring practice. He is listed at 6-1 and 211 pounds.

“Big running back — I’ve never had one that tall,” quarterback Spencer Sanders said. “I think Chuba (Hubbard) was probably the tallest one we’ve had. It’s definitely exciting to get a big body in there, but I feel like our running back room is pretty stacked. I’m excited to see all of the guys get out there.”

The Cowboys are without three of their top four running backs from last season, most notably losing Big 12 newcomer of the year Jaylen Warren. Dominic Richardson, a junior with 596 rushing yards in two seasons, is a leading candidate for the starting role.

Also on the roster are Zach Middleton, a Bishop Kelley product who played in four games with five carries in 2021, and Jaden Nixon, who had 14 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown during a redshirt season.

Beggs native CJ Brown, another freshman, also enrolled early, and OSU has walk-ons Andre Washington and Asa Osborne at the position.

“Truthfully the key will be to keep (all of) them healthy this spring,” Gundy said. “They need live reps. They need to get in there (and) they need to get hit. We need to see if they can withstand punishment, if they can hold onto the ball, what their endurance level is. That’s a very important position this spring.”

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

