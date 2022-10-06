OSU notebook: OL Caleb Etienne finding his way; Bob Fenimore to be honored; Braylin Presley earns playing time

Etienne finding his way with O-line

Left tackle Caleb Etienne has started three games this season for Oklahoma State after redshirting in 2021 and appearing in three games.

"When I first played last year it was going fast for me," he said. "I didn't know what I was doing. Now that I'm on the O-line, starting and getting time, it's slowing down.

"I now know what I'm doing and I'm going out there and playing fast. I'm not just going out there and doing whatever I'm doing. I know what I need to do, so I'm playing faster."

Etienne was part of a unit that held its own last week against Baylor, which has one of the best defensive lines in the Big 12.

"I think last week was a great showing," defensive tackle Brendon Evers said. "Everybody compares our D-line room and Baylor's D-line room (as to) who's the best in the conference. For them to hold like they did was very commendable and it shows the work they've put in this fall."

Fenimore to be honored Saturday

Two-time All-American Bob Fenimore will be added to the Cowboy Football Ring of Honor on Saturday, joining Thurman Thomas and Barry Sanders.

Nicknamed the Blond Bomber, Fenimore was the greatest player in the early years of the program, leading teams that went 8-1 with a Cotton Bowl victory in 1944 and 9-0 with a Sugar Bowl win in 1945.

At halfback, he led the nation in total offense both seasons while also recording 18 interceptions in his career, a record that remains intact. Fenimore, who died in 2010, had his No. 55 jersey retired by OSU.

"Bob Fenimore was one of the greatest players to ever play at Oklahoma State," coach Mike Gundy said. "It was obviously a different era of the game than what we see today, but the way he dominated in every facet was unbelievable.

"He was a No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick (in 1947) and our greatest player of that era. His place in the Ring of Honor is as well-deserved as any player in the history of the school."

Younger Presley earns playing time

Braylin Presley, a versatile freshman from Bixby who twice was the Tulsa World's state player of the year, has appeared in three of OSU's first four games. Most notably, he downed a punt at the 2-yard line last week at Baylor, leading to a safety.

Presley will not redshirt this season, Gundy said Monday. Older brother Brennan Presley played in 10 of 11 games during his first year on his way to becoming one of the top playmakers on offense and special teams as a sophomore and junior.