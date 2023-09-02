Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Offensive line shuffling

One of the major points for optimism in OSU’s offense this offseason was a healthy offensive line. But less than one half into Saturday’s game, the Cowboys were down two linemen.

Jake Springfield exited with an undisclosed injury and Preston Wilson didn’t dress after a non-football related issue. Following the game, OSU coach Mike Gundy confirmed Wilson’s issue wasn’t a legal matter.

“I thought the other guys played good,” Gundy said. “I thought that (Cole) Birmingham was a little rusty, didn’t play last year. I think he’ll play better next week. Hopefully, we can get some guys back and a little more consistency.”

In their absences, reserves Dalton Cooper and Taylor Miterko played meaningful minutes, but each picked up a penalty during the game.

Black’s Déjà vu

After a shaky first series for OSU’s defense put Central Arkansas in scoring position, the Bears were forced to settle for a field goal after two touchdowns were nullified by penalties.

OSU cornerback Korie Black sprung off the edge, snaking around UCA’s line. A high snap delayed the field goal attempt, giving Black just enough room to block the kick.

“Just speed,” Black said. “Running and being able to beat them.”

Kendal Daniels, OSU’s starting safety, explained Black’s speed. “When you run a 4.3, 4.2, you have to do something. You have to use your speed for good.”

On the UCA’s opening drive of the second half, another field goal attempt was blocked by Black, again keeping the Bears off the scoreboard.

Ollie Gordon’s hurdle

Late in the game, running back Ollie Gordon ignited the OSU rushing game, finishing as the team leader in rushing yards with 44 yards. A 43-yard rush by Gordon was nullified due to a holding penalty.

But Gordon made a spectacular play late in the fourth, hurdling a UCA defender who was nearly upright.

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World

