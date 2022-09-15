OSU notebook: Offensive line gets a 'B'; Thomas Harper adjusting to new role; Rashaun Woods among Hall of Honor inductees

Offensive line gets a ‘B’

After a performance in which Oklahoma State established its run game during a 34-17 win against Arizona State, coach Mike Gundy handed out a “B” for the offensive line, up a letter grade from the opener against Central Michigan.

“In the second half they were physical and covered guys up in the run game,” Gundy said. “Our defensive line took over the game in the second half and our offensive line and running backs took the game over in the second half. It was a much different than what we did in the first game.”

The Cowboys have used the same starting lineup on the offensive line for the first two games: Caleb Etienne, Taylor Miterko, Preston Wilson, Hunter Woodard and Jake Springfield.

“Once we finally got the ball rolling and started to really get stuff done, it felt really good, because that was our ultimate goal going into the game, to really run the ball efficiently,” Miterko said. “It felt good to be able to move people and see (Dominic Richardson) and the numbers that he got.”

Richardson rushed for 131 yards last week and also had 44 receiving yards.

Harper adjusting to starting role

Thomas Harper is settling into his role as a starting safety, having waited his turn behind the likes of Kolby Harvell-Peel, Tanner McCalister and Tre Sterling until his senior season.

“I learned a lot from Peel, just the way he prepared and the way he played the game,” Harper said. “He is very intellectual. He did a lot of film study and things like that. I learned a lot coverage-wise from Tanner. He was a good cover safety. Tre as well, just by learning how to study film and prepare for what my opponent is going to do.”

Harper played quite a bit as a reserve, making a name for himself in Bedlam last year by forcing a key fumble that helped the Cowboys pull off the victory. Through two games this season, he has two pass breakups.

“Obviously I feel like I have a bigger role, but I’m still in the same position,” he said. “I’m kind of in the same role — I just have to do more of the lifting.”

Woods among Hall of Honor inductees

Former wide receiver Rashaun Woods will be inducted into OSU’s Athletics Hall of Honor on Friday night. A two-time first-team All-American, Woods led the NCAA in touchdown receptions in 2002 and finished his Cowboy career with 293 catches for 4,414 yards and 42 touchdowns to rank first in program history.

The other inductees are Sandy Fischer (softball), AD Franch (soccer), Andrea Riley (women’s basketball) and Lindy Miller (men’s golf).

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World