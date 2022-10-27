OSU notebook: O-line keeps penalties down; an eye on special teams; Brock Martin on watch list

O-line keeps penalties down

Helping Oklahoma State become one of the least-penalized teams in the country has been a savvy offensive line that has avoided false starts. Against Texas, the Cowboys had no penalties for the first time in program history.

"It's something we talk about every day," left guard Taylor Miterko said. "That's our main concept: discipline and toughness. We stressed that all throughout the offseason, all throughout summer and fall camp.

"If we have penalties in practice, we're going to pay for those penalties in practice. That's one thing we do to train ourselves to eliminate those and play as clean of football as we can."

An eye on special teams

OSU played well on special teams in the first half of the season but wasn't as solid last week, allowing a punt to be blocked, missing a field goal and giving up long returns.

Kansas State has scored two touchdowns on special teams this season, scoring on a blocked punt and a punt return.

"They're very sound in what they do, especially on special teams," receiver and returner Brennan Presley said. "People don't realize special teams is where the hidden yards and all that stuff is found.

"That can be a dictator with a game and the end result. I think going in we have to have to have our thinking cap on and we just have to go out there and play hard."

Martin on award watch list

Defensive end Brock Martin is on the midseason watch list for the Rotary Lombardi Award, given annually to a college lineman who exemplifies discipline.

Martin, a super senior from Oologah, has 20 tackles including three sacks this season.

Sellout streak continues

Tickets for the Nov. 12 game against Iowa State have sold out, making it the fourth consecutive home game to sell out.

Limited tickets remain for the West Virginia game on Nov. 26.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World