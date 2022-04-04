OSU notebook: Minor flu outbreak cancels practice; OL Cole Birmngham on the move; DE Trace Ford cleared after injury

Flu outbreak cancels practice

Oklahoma State’s Monday practice was canceled as a result of a minor Type A flu outbreak affecting five or six players. The practice will be made up the last week of spring practice.

“We didn’t want to take a chance on spreading it,” coach Mike Gundy said. “It can be very contagious and we can get it under control in 36 hours in most cases with these guys, but if we go over (and practice) and end up with 15 more then it’s probably not a very smart move.”

The players who were not sick attended meetings and the offense did a walk-through in place of practice.

“It wasn’t as along as a normal practice and not as physical, but we still got the mental reps in,” offensive lineman Cole Birmingham said.

Birmingham on the move again

After starting last year’s opener at right guard, Birmingham played at left tackle for the other 13 games and was the only offensive player to start every game in 2021 while on the field for more than 1,000 snaps. He has moved to left guard this spring.

“All the aiming points are a bit different for hand placement, so I’m just getting back used to playing guard,” Birmingham said. “That’s where I thought I was going to play coming here. I helped the team out by playing left tackle last year, but I’m definitely more comfortable at guard. It’s more of my play style.”

Birmingham recovered a fumble against Oklahoma last season to prevent a touchdown and he was credited with 21 pancake blocks and 38 knockdowns, experience that will benefit him despite playing a different position.

“It’s very different, from guard to tackle,” he said. “But some of the guys I went against as tackle I wouldn’t have gotten to go against, so I feel like that experience going against those faster guys will definitely help on the interior.”

Ford, Clay returning from injuries

Defensive end Trace Ford has been cleared following a torn ACL that cost him all but one game of last season.

“He’s ready to go,” Gundy said. “I was told last week that he was cleared through his doctors. He can do individual work at full speed, but we’re not going to put him in any live drills. His knees are back up and running and he’s ready to roll.”

Defensive tackle Collin Clay, an Arkansas transfer who missed the 2020 and 2021 seasons with injuries, also has been cleared.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

