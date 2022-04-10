OSU notebook: Mike Gundy visits Alabama on Friday; DT Aden Kelley transitioning to FBS level

Gundy visits Alabama on Friday

On Friday morning, Mike Gundy spoke about hurry-up offense pacing and methods at a coaches clinic hosted by Alabama before returning to Stillwater in time for Oklahoma State's afternoon practice.

Gundy referenced his upcoming session to media earlier in the week, saying: "Everybody wants PowerPoints and all that. Most of the time my PowerPoints are on a napkin, scribbled in pen."

The topic of Nick Saban came up when discussing the addition of analysts on college football staffs. Gundy said he believed he was the first to hire one.

"When I hired Bill Clay, I think I was the first coach who hired an analyst in the country," Gundy said. "Maybe somebody was ahead of me, but I didn't know about it. … If I was the first, (Saban) obviously took it and ran with it."

Last year, OSU and Alabama agreed to a home-and-home series, with games scheduled to be played in Stillwater on Sept. 23, 2028, and in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 15, 2029.

Kelley transitioning to FBS level

Among the up-and-comers on the defensive line is tackle Aden Kelley, a redshirt freshman who played Class A football at Thomas. When Kelley was a senior, the Terriers finished as state runners-up.

"There's a transition that he's had to go through competing against guys every bit as big as he is," Gundy said. "But he's doing just fine and he's on track for what we expected and where we expected him to be at this time."

Kelley, an aspiring auctioneer who helped OSU raise $28,000 with an auction benefiting Special Olympics last month, farmed in the mornings throughout high school and is studying in the agricultural college at OSU.

"He'll probably go back to Thomas (after football) and get a ranch and he'll ranch and farm and hog hunt and do what he's done before he got here and be as happy as he could ever be," Gundy said.

"He's a really good person and he's a perfect fit for us. He loves to play football and he's tough. He just needs to develop his body, which he will. His attitude that he brings to our culture is awesome."

Halfway through the spring

The Cowboys are near the midpoint of the spring-practice period. The team is scheduled to practice three times this week and three times next week -- including the made-up practice missed because of a minor Type A flu outbreak last week -- before hosting the annual spring finale April 23.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

