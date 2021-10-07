OSU notebook: Mike Boynton talks NCAA appeal, Big 12 expansion, new roles for Moncrieffe and Kalib Boone’s injury

STILLWATER — Four transfer additions and Cade Cunningham’s departure mark key differences for Oklahoma State men’s basketball from a year ago with a new season on the horizon.
But as of Thursday night, at least one thing remains unchanged: the Cowboys are still waiting for a decision from the NCAA on their 16-month old appeal.
“It's unfathomable to me,” head coach Mike Boynton said. “It's been way too long. I wish there was (an update).”
Boynton said that OSU has no further clarity on the status of its June 2020 appeal of the postseason ban that stemmed from infractions committed by former assistant Lamont Evans, leaving the potential sanction still looming over the Cowboys’ 2021-22 season.
OSU’s fifth-year head coach was asked Thursday if the uncertainty formed a distraction for his team entering a new year.
“I think last year's team did a good job of kind of being able to park it in the rearview mirror,” Boynton said. “We're really not sure how much this team thinks about it at all.”
“It would be probably I don't want to say criminal — that may be too harsh — it would be pretty difficult to justify a bad ruling at this point, considering all we've been through."
While Boynton is unsure of what lies ahead or the impact the lingering doubt holds over his players, he called its effect on recruiting a “real thing”.
OSU lost a recruit this spring as a result of the potential sanction, according to Boynton, and for as long as the Cowboys’ future is unknown, he says rival coaches will continue to use the uncertain status against OSU.
“When I can't tell a family something because I'm unsure, the people I'm recruiting against are definitely sure that they know something bad's gonna happen,” Boynton said.
Boynton on Big 12 expansion
Boynton is looking forward to the challenge Cincinnati, BYU, UCF and Houston will bring to the Big 12 and spoke on last month’s conference expansion plan for the first time Thursday.
“We've got more competition in a league that's already, in my opinion, the best in the country,” Boynton said.
Boynton said he holds “a lot of respect for all four schools”, touching on the enduring culture established by Bob Huggins at Cincinnati, the turnaround Kelvin Sampson has executed at Houston, UCF’s past success and the atmosphere he’s seen at BYU.
He also added that he was not consulted during the process and expressed his confidence in the vision of athletic director Chad Weiberg and university president Kayse Shrum.
"I think my players think I'm pretty important, but as you go up the other way, I become less important,” Boynton said. “But I trust Chad, obviously, and Dr. Shrum to do what's best for our university and athletic department.”
Football coach Mike Gundy noted in September that a settled future for the Big 12 returned stability to the recruiting process, a sentiment Boynton shares.
"I think not being able to be clear in messaging makes your job more challenging,” he said. “So having a clearer picture of what the future could look like definitely makes those conversations easier.”
New opportunities for versatile Moncrieffe
With the benefit of new-arriving big men Moussa Cisse and Tyreek Smith, the Cowboys plan to use 6-foot-7 forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe in different ways in 2021-22.
“Those guys can give him a little bit more freedom to move and maybe take advantage of his quickness against some guys that may be guarding him on the perimeter, “Boynton said. “Or he’ll be able to use his size still as a post-up guy against smaller wings that are guarding him.”
Boynton said he plans to play Moncrieffe similarly to how OSU utilized Cade Cunningham and Isaac Likekele last season, and maintained that the sophomore will also see time at point guard.
Moncrieffe averaged 9.0 pints and 5.3 rebounds per game as a freshman in 2020-21.
Kalib Boone sidelined
Junior forward Kalib Boone did not participate in Thursday’s practice and is sidelined with an arm injury.
“He's doing his rehab,” Boynton said. “It's not major...I think he'll be back when we need him to be back to play games, and it gives me an opportunity to see some of the other guys practice."
Boone scored 9.4 points and pulled down 5.4 rebounds per game last season while leading the Big 12 with 49 blocked shots as a sophomore.