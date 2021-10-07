OSU notebook: Mike Boynton talks NCAA appeal, Big 12 expansion, new roles for Moncrieffe and Kalib Boone’s injury

OSU lost a recruit this spring as a result of the potential sanction, according to Boynton, and for as long as the Cowboys’ future is unknown, he says rival coaches will continue to use the uncertain status against OSU.

“When I can't tell a family something because I'm unsure, the people I'm recruiting against are definitely sure that they know something bad's gonna happen,” Boynton said.

Boynton on Big 12 expansion

Boynton is looking forward to the challenge Cincinnati, BYU, UCF and Houston will bring to the Big 12 and spoke on last month’s conference expansion plan for the first time Thursday.

“We've got more competition in a league that's already, in my opinion, the best in the country,” Boynton said.

Boynton said he holds “a lot of respect for all four schools”, touching on the enduring culture established by Bob Huggins at Cincinnati, the turnaround Kelvin Sampson has executed at Houston, UCF’s past success and the atmosphere he’s seen at BYU.

He also added that he was not consulted during the process and expressed his confidence in the vision of athletic director Chad Weiberg and university president Kayse Shrum.