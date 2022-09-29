OSU notebook: Korie Black returns to hometown; Brock Martin looking forward to road test; Jaden Bray nearing return

Black to play in hometown

Oklahoma State’s game at Baylor on Saturday afternoon will be a homecoming for cornerback Korie Black, who is from Waco and played at Connally High School.

“I try to keep it just like any other game,” Black said. “I just focus and play like any other game. I’m not trying to make it too big of a deal.”

Black, a first-year starter who recovered three muffed punts last season and blocked a field goal in the Cowboys’ loss to Baylor in the Big 12 title game, has seen the communication within the Cowboys’ secondary improve during the past month.

“Starting from Game 1 to Game 2 to Game 3 and this bye week we had, we all got to work on our communication,” he said. “We were making sure we all were on the same page and doing the right thing. It’s been helpful.”

Martin 'a road guy'

OSU is hitting the road for the first time this season after winning its three nonconference games at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Asked about playing an away game, defensive end Brock Martin said: “I’m a road guy. Don’t get me wrong; I love playing in front of our crowd. We have one of the greatest crowds in all of college football, but I kind of like hearing the chirping from away fans.

“Sometimes I feel like I play better at away stadiums. I think I enjoy going into hostile territory.”

Baylor’s slower-paced offense brings a different type of challenge. In the December meeting, quarterback Blake Shapen completed his first 17 passes, but the Bears were held to 242 yards.

“We’ve just got to stick to what we do,” Martin said. “Every team in the Big 12 is kind of different. Typically, a lot of them like to go fast. But Baylor, they’re a little slower for Big 12 tempos. We’ve just got to stay with what we do and not let their tempo affect our tempo.”

Bray nearing return

Wide receiver Jaden Bray, who showed potential as a freshman last season, did not play in the first three games because of an injury. On Monday, coach Mike Gundy said Bray was expected to practice this week ahead of Saturday’s game.

Hutton up for national award

OSU punter Tom Hutton is among 156 semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, given to the top football scholar-athlete in the nation for combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

A 32-year-old senior from Australia, Hutton is one of 60 nominees with a GPA above 3.7. He has excelled in the classroom and on the field during his time in Stillwater, earning academic all-conference honors and honorable mention all-conference honors in multiple seasons.

Hutton has excelled at punting accuracy and pinning opponents deep in their territory throughout his career. He was an honorable mention for Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year last season after OSU ranked second nationally in opponent punt return average.

— Kelly Hines Tulsa World