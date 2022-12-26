OSU notebook: John Paul Richardson among bowl captains; Jason Taylor II undecided about future

Richardson among game captains

Oklahoma State's players selected the captains for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, voting from the captains from throughout the regular season.

The ones chosen were long snapper Matt Hembrough, defensive end Brock Martin, safety Jason Taylor II, Cowboy back Braden Cassity, kicker Tanner Brown and receiver John Paul Richardson. As a sophomore, Richardson was the only underclassman chosen.

"That says a lot about how he is with all the guys on the team, the leadership he brings and just the work he puts in every day," Cassity said. "He's doing everything right and I'm super proud of him. It's my first year of being a captain as well. It's a big deal and I'm really happy to do it next to him."

Taylor undecided about future

Heading into Tuesday's game, Taylor hasn't decided whether to return for the additional season of eligibility or to prepare for the NFL draft.

"I'm still working through that process, trying to talk to my grandparents, my mom and sisters and make sure I'm making the right decision for them," he said at Monday's media day.

Taylor, a first-team All-Big 12 selection, leads the Big 12 with six solo tackles per game and six interceptions. In his highlight-reel career, he has scored three non-offensive touchdowns.

Asked whether he considered transferring at any point, Taylor said: "I think everybody has their own story and has their own ways of making it through their college career or whatever they are trying to do different. I think just for me … transfer wasn't really in my mind.

"Maybe in my early career because I was mad because I wasn't playing or whatever. After a while, I knew this is where I was going to be at. I think it's a good thing for people who really need that."

Redshirt waiver takes effect

A recent waiver passed by the NCAA allows players to appear in a postseason game without burning a redshirt if they've already played in four games. The Cowboys have two players — cornerbacks Cameron Epps and D.J. McKinney — who can play Tuesday without using their redshirt.

"Eventually they're going to have to go to five years of eligibility because of the movement in the portal," coach Mike Gundy said. "When you have movement or guys opt out for whatever reason and aren't available to practice and play in these games, you then have potential risk for injury because guys are being overworked.

"When you lose a certain number of players, you need to find a way to recoup that. I think it's beneficial for all of us. It was a good move on (the NCAA's) part."

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World