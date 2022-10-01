OSU Notebook: Jaden Nixon provides spark with return TD; Presley brothers contribute

Nixon takes it to the house
The second half began with a 98-yard kickoff return by Jaden Nixon, a redshirt freshman who is among the fastest players on the Oklahoma State roster.
"It was truly a blessing," Nixon said. "Being on special teams is a big deal and you can definitely change a game especially as a returner. My coaches trust me enough to let me go out there and return the ball."
Nixon could have stumbled during the return but caught his balance and took off, evading the Baylor kicker on his way to the end zone.
"He's real shifty and he's extremely fast," coach Mike Gundy said. "I knew he was gone because it only takes him two steps and he's back at close to 4.5 speed."
Gordon plays in crunch time
When the game still hung in the balance, the Cowboys had freshman running back Ollie Gordon on the field, up until the moment when Gordon fumbled and teammate Spencer Sanders recovered to continue a drive that ended with a field goal.
"Fortunately we got it back and (Sanders) made a heck of a play," Gundy said. "But that's what happens when you're young. ... There's just no substitute for experience."
Pop go the Presleys
Brothers Brennan and Braylin Presley impacted OSU’s victory Saturday, Brennan in a way Cowboy fans are accustomed to and his younger brother more subtly.
Brennan made a game-high eight catches for 86 yards for his most productive game since his 10-catch, 137-yard Fiesta Bowl against Notre Dame last New Year’s Day.
Braylin, a first-year freshman, isn’t likely to crack OSU’s experienced starting lineup at wide receiver, but he can help the Cowboys on special teams. That’s exactly what happened Saturday.
As Tom Hutton stuck a second-quarter punt inside the Baylor 10-yard line, Braylin positioned himself near the goal line and downed the rolling ball at the 2.
The Bears’ ensuing play was a toss sweep to Richard Reese. The Cowboys swarmed the freshman back before Kendal Daniels tackled him for a safety and 9-3 OSU lead.
Cowboys hold the line
OSU’s offensive line held up well against the strongest, most disruptive defensive front the group will face all year. Baylor pressured OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders a few times, but never sacked him.
Also, Cowboys running back Dominic Richardson was able to grind out 73 crushing yards on 24 carries to help OSU win the rushing battle 166-112.
The Pokes had more luck with their defensive line. Ends Collin Oliver and Brock Martin both sacked Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen. Martin got critical penetration on the safety. End Trace Ford tipped away a pass and drove Baylor’s opposing tackle almost into Shapen on another throw.
— Kelly Hines and Guerin Emig, Tulsa World
Photos: No. 9 OSU downs Baylor in key Big 12 battle
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) attempts a pass during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State runs onto the field before their game against Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) celebrates with Oklahoma State wide receiver Bryson Green (9) after Green's touchdown during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs a play during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy talks to an official during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Baylor fans cheer during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs the ball during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) fields a snap during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State place kicker Tanner Brown (49) attempts a field goal during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State offensive lineman Hunter Woodard (70) blocks during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Baylor linebacker Matt Jones (2) tackles Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon (0) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon (0) runs the ball during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) attempts a pass during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) returns a punt during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson (20) runs the ball during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) attempts a pass during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) attempts a pass during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Baylor safety Devin Lemear (20) tackles Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon (0) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) catches a pass while Baylor safety Devin Neal (14) defends during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) attempts a pass during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State cornerback Demarco Jones (22) smiles after his team's 36-25 win over Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State running back Jaden Nixon (23) yells after filming a video with quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) after their 36-25 win over Baylor during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin (9) sacks Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State running back Jaden Nixon (23) yells after filming a video with quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) after their 36-25 win over Baylor during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy hugs Baylor head coach Dave Aranda after Oklahoma State's 36-25 win iin Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon (0) runs the ball during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon (0) runs through Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Baylor linebacker Matt Jones (2) and safety Devin Neal (14) attempts to strip the ball from Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson (20) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Baylor band members get ready for their pregame performance before a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Baylor safety Devin Neal (14) attempts to strip the ball from Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson (20) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) recovers a fumble during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) sings his school's alma mater after their 36-25 win over Baylor during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) sings his school's alma mater after their 36-25 win over Baylor during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
A Baylor band member gets ready for their pregame performance before a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State safety Thomas Harper (13) and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (7) celebrate after Harper's fourth quarter interception during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black (2) tackles Baylor wide receiver Hal Presley (16) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) attempts a pass during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy attempts to alert an official during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black (2) tackles Baylor wide receiver Hal Presley (16) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive tackle Brendon Evers (98) tackles Baylor running back Richard Reese (29) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State wide receiver Bryson Green (9) catches a touchdown over Baylor cornerback AJ McCarty (19) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin (9) attempts to tackle Baylor running back Richard Reese (29) in the end zone during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State offensive lineman Tyrone Webber (77) high fives quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) after Sanders' touchdown run during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin (9) pressures Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State safety Kendal Daniels (5) celebrates after tackling Baylor running back Richard Reese (29) in the end zone for a safety during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive ends Tyler Lacy (89), Brock Martin (9), and Collin Oliver (30) tackle Baylor running back Qualan Jones (28) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) dives to make a catch during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) calls a play during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb (0) tackles Baylor running back Richard Reese (29) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State safety Kendal Daniels (5) celebrates after tackling Baylor running back Richard Reese (29) in the end zone for a safety during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State linebacker Xavier Benson (1), safety Sean Michael Flanagan (18), and safety Thomas Harper (13) tackle Baylor tight end Ben Sims (8) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State safety Kendal Daniels (5) celebrates after tackling Baylor running back Richard Reese (29) in the end zone for a safety during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State linebackers Mason Cobb (0) and Xavier Benson (1) tackle Baylor running back Qualan Jones (28) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II (25) tackles Baylor wide receiver Gavin Holmes (6) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin (9) attempts to tackle Baylor running back Richard Reese (29) in the end zone during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb (0) tackles Baylor wide receiver Monaray Baldwin (80) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (7) celebrates with safety Kendal Daniels (5) after a safety during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb (0) tackles Baylor running back Richard Reese (29) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Baylor cornerback Lorando Johnson (11) breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Braydon Johnson (8) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) jogs off the field after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State wide receiver John Paul Richardson (17) runs upfield after a catch during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb (0) tackles Baylor wide receiver Monaray Baldwin (80) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive tackle Sione Asi (99) tackles Baylor running back Qualan Jones (28) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) scrambles during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Baylor linebacker Matt Jones (2) tackles Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson (20) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) attempts to sneak in for a touchdown during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) pitches the ball while pressured by Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin (9) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson (20) runs through an attempted tackle from Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle (5) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) gets help off the ground while Oklahoma State defensive end Tyler Lacy (89) celebrates a turnover on downs during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy runs onto the field before a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson (20) runs the ball during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State safety Kendal Daniels (5) tackles Baylor running back Craig Williams (0) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State wide receiver Braydon Johnson (8) rolls into the end zone after being called out of bounds at the one yard line during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive end Trace Ford (94) pressures Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Baylor safety Devin Lemear (20) knocks a pass away from Oklahoma State wide receiver Bryson Green (9) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State linebacker Xavier Benson (1) tackles Baylor running back Craig Williams (0) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State safety Thomas Harper (13) and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (7) celebrate after Harper's fourth quarter interception during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) scrambles during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State wide receiver John Paul Richardson (17) attempts a pass during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State linebacker Xavier Benson (1) tackles Baylor running back Craig Williams (0) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Baylor safety Devin Neal (14) tackles Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson (20) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State linebacker Xavier Benson (1) tackles Baylor running back Craig Williams (0) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State wide receiver Braydon Johnson (8) rolls into the end zone after being called out of bounds at the one yard line during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin (9) hits Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) after an attempted pass during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
