OSU Notebook: Jaden Nixon provides spark with return TD; Presley brothers contribute

Nixon takes it to the house

The second half began with a 98-yard kickoff return by Jaden Nixon, a redshirt freshman who is among the fastest players on the Oklahoma State roster.

"It was truly a blessing," Nixon said. "Being on special teams is a big deal and you can definitely change a game especially as a returner. My coaches trust me enough to let me go out there and return the ball."

Nixon could have stumbled during the return but caught his balance and took off, evading the Baylor kicker on his way to the end zone.

"He's real shifty and he's extremely fast," coach Mike Gundy said. "I knew he was gone because it only takes him two steps and he's back at close to 4.5 speed."

Gordon plays in crunch time

When the game still hung in the balance, the Cowboys had freshman running back Ollie Gordon on the field, up until the moment when Gordon fumbled and teammate Spencer Sanders recovered to continue a drive that ended with a field goal.

"Fortunately we got it back and (Sanders) made a heck of a play," Gundy said. "But that's what happens when you're young. ... There's just no substitute for experience."

Pop go the Presleys

Brothers Brennan and Braylin Presley impacted OSU’s victory Saturday, Brennan in a way Cowboy fans are accustomed to and his younger brother more subtly.

Brennan made a game-high eight catches for 86 yards for his most productive game since his 10-catch, 137-yard Fiesta Bowl against Notre Dame last New Year’s Day.

Braylin, a first-year freshman, isn’t likely to crack OSU’s experienced starting lineup at wide receiver, but he can help the Cowboys on special teams. That’s exactly what happened Saturday.

As Tom Hutton stuck a second-quarter punt inside the Baylor 10-yard line, Braylin positioned himself near the goal line and downed the rolling ball at the 2.

The Bears’ ensuing play was a toss sweep to Richard Reese. The Cowboys swarmed the freshman back before Kendal Daniels tackled him for a safety and 9-3 OSU lead.

Cowboys hold the line

OSU’s offensive line held up well against the strongest, most disruptive defensive front the group will face all year. Baylor pressured OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders a few times, but never sacked him.

Also, Cowboys running back Dominic Richardson was able to grind out 73 crushing yards on 24 carries to help OSU win the rushing battle 166-112.

The Pokes had more luck with their defensive line. Ends Collin Oliver and Brock Martin both sacked Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen. Martin got critical penetration on the safety. End Trace Ford tipped away a pass and drove Baylor’s opposing tackle almost into Shapen on another throw.

— Kelly Hines and Guerin Emig, Tulsa World