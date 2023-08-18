Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — Initially, Jaden Bray thought his thumb just jammed.

Almost exactly one year ago, Oklahoma State’s talented 6-foot-2 wide receiver from Norman, broke his thumb in practice. He brushed it off, finishing out the session. He only realized there was a problem when his glove wouldn’t slide off in the locker room.

“It’s not like crazy pain,” said Bray, who also broke his thumb twice more last season, once in spring camp and against Texas Tech. “Once your adrenaline is there, it don’t hurt.”

Bray fully recovered this offseason, aiming to revert to his 2021 version after playing only three games this past year. Bray burst onto the scene as a true freshman, recording 13 receptions for 250 yards and two touchdowns across all but two games.

Bray’s big-play ability shined, averaging 19.23 yards per reception as a freshman, a statistic he led the team in.

Part of the rehab includes improving his grip strength. He uses a hand-gripper courtesy of fellow receiver Blaine Green. Then, finger push-ups are required by offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn for dropping passes in practice.

QB update? Not quite

OSU coach Mike Gundy again avoided making a definitive statement about his future starting quarterback, instead saying the competition is too close to call.

“There’s no way we can name a starter right now. Just can’t,” Gundy said. “I’m a little surprised that it’s gotten to this point.”

Alan Bowman, redshirt freshman Garret Rangel and redshirt sophomore Gunnar Gundy remain deadlocked while rotating and sharing snaps with the first, second and third teams.

Gundy will hold a final press conference next Thursday before hosting Central Arkansas for the season opener. History indicates the Cowboys' coach could hold off naming a starter until days before kickoff.

Revisiting Dez Bryant’s suspension

Last week, the NCAA and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh reached a tentative agreement for Harbaugh serving a four-game suspension this season for recruiting violations.

But the NCAA Committee on Infractions denied the resolution, extending the case up the disciplinary ladder and likely bleeding into the 2024 offseason.

On Thursday, Gundy was asked about the deal and if he would have liked to see former OSU wide receiver Dez Bryant receive only a four-game suspension following a 2009 incident where Bryant was ruled ineligible and suspended for the remainder of the season for his relationship with former NFL star Deion Sanders.

“Dez failed to tell the truth with one question over a $14.38 Applebee’s charge,” Gundy said. “And he was 19 and he went in with them and was scared, like we all would have been. And he said, ‘No I didn’t do it.’ They suspended him for that.

“He’s a great player, but that was a poor judgement based on, here’s a 19-year-old who’s in a room with coats and ties and scared. Of course he’s not going to admit it. Nowadays, he probably could have flipped around, filed a suit against them and won in court for what they did to him. That’s my personal opinion on it.”

A former QB still in the backfield

North Texas transfer Bryce Drummond joined OSU this offseason as a walk-on, bolstering OSU’s tight end composition.

Drummond transitioned to linebacker at North Texas after being recruited out of Pawhuska as a quarterback. After joining the Cowboys, Drummond again shifted spots, slotting in as fullback for the program.

“He needs time to grow, get used to the speed of the game, develop his body,” Gundy said. “But, he’s got ability and he has a former quarterback’s thought process in the game.”

Next up on DL? DeSean Brown and Jaleel Johnson

When asked about standouts on the defensive line who fans might not expect, Collin Clay quickly threw out redshirt freshmen DeSean Brown and Jaleel Johnson.

Clay heralded the duo for improved football IQ and maturity, but notably for the cohesion into Bryan Nardo’s “defensive-end friendly” defense.

“It gives all of our d-ends time to go fly around and do their jobs and play football the way that they’re supposed to be,” Clay said.

Quote of the week

Mike Gundy on attending Zach Bryan concert: “I’ve been very lucky to do a lot of things in my life. That was the biggest rush I’ve ever had.”