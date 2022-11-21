OSU notebook: Jaden Bray out for the season, Cowboys favored to return to the Cheez-It Bowl

Bray out for the season

On Monday, OSU coach Mike Gundy confirmed that wide receiver Jaden Bray will miss the remainder of the season with an undisclosed injury.

“He got hurt," Gundy said. “He’s out for the year.”

Bray, a sophomore pass catcher for the Cowboys, has missed the majority of the season, playing in only three games and recording five receptions for 54 yards.

NCAA redshirt rules allow a player to participate in up to four games a season and with Bray only playing in three, he will redshirt this season, leaving three remaining years of eligibility.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore from Norman caught 13 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games for OSU last season.

Where do bowl game experts put OSU?

One year ago, the Cowboys clung to College Football Playoff aspirations before losing to Baylor in the Big 12 Championship game and defeating Notre Dame 37-35 in the Fiesta Bowl.

Twelve months later, the Cowboys (7-4 overall, 4-4 Big 12) won’t return to Arlington for a chance at a conference crown, and while the Cowboys will attend their 17th consecutive bowl game, the location is up for debate.

The growing consensus is that OSU will return to the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida, and face North Carolina (9-2, 6-1) on Dec. 29. ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm and Stadium’s Brett McMurphy all list this as OSU’s destination and opponent.

OSU has won two appearances in the bowl game under Gundy, defeating Miami 37-34 in 2020 and Virginia Tech 37-21 in 2017, when the bowl was called the Camping World Bowl.

Richard Johnson of Sports Illustrated and 247Sports’ Brad Crawford peg OSU in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 against UCLA (8-3, 6-3).

USA Today slots OSU also in the Alamo Bowl, playing Washington (9-2, 6-2) instead of UCLA.

The Cowboys have also won both Alamo Bowl appearances with Gundy, defeating Arizona 36-10 in 2010 and Colorado 38-8 in 2016.

No major changes in the offense long-term

In OSU’s past four games, the Cowboys have averaged 12.3 points per game.

During that stretch, the Cowboys have played without starting quarterback Spencer Sanders, starting running back Dominic Richardson and a handful of offensive linemen at times.

Gundy has remained adamant that seismic changes to the offense won’t happen this season, but when asked what long-term fixes need to happen, Gundy said he is planning nothing major.

“There’s a couple things that maybe we need to do differently than what we’ve done over the last 15 years schematically, but not a lot,” Gundy said. “A lot of other schools, if your linemen will cover guys up and they’ll fight and they’ll be tough guys, and you have a quarterback that can make a play and you have a skill kid and a running back, you’re going to have good offensive numbers.

“We’ve not had that luxury consistently outside all year and in the backfield also. That’s one of the contributing factors. Schematically, we can do a couple things differently, but we don’t need to do a lot.”

Since averaging 38.4 points per game in 2018, the Cowboys’ averages have steadily decreased each season, hitting their lowest in the COVID-shortened 2020 season with 30.2 P/G and last season at 31.1.

This season, the Cowboys are averaging 32.9 points.

In conference play the past four years, OSU peaked last season averaging 34.4 points against Big 12 teams. In 2020, that number was 31.0 and in 2019 it sat at 28.1.

This season, OSU is averaging 25.9 points per conference game.

“We certainly don’t want to panic,” Gundy continued. “We need to get back into the flow. This is a couple years now where we’ve just not been able to put it together up to this point.”

Home favorites

OSU opened this week as nine-point favorites against West Virginia at Boone Pickens Stadium at 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN2.

The Cowboys have won the past seven meetings between the schools, and possess a 9-4 all-time record against the Mountaineers, dating back to 1928.

OSU won 27-13 in the last meeting at Boone Pickens Stadium in 2020.

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World