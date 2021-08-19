OSU notebook: Holmes creating distance in cornerback position battle

“He’s had a really good camp,” Gundy said. “His maturity is showing up out here. My personal opinion on him last year was that he wasn’t really in good enough shape to compete at a high level because we didn’t train him because of COVID-19. He’s in much better condition this year in my opinion.”

Gundy reinforces COVID-19 concerns with players

Gundy said he had two “serious discussions” with his team regarding the risks of COVID-19 as the greater student population has returned to campus for the fall semester.

“We know that the virus is present,” Gundy said. "It’s around. It’s everywhere. Last year, we felt like they did a really good job of reducing their social interaction, which is extremely difficult at their age. I shared with them that I think they’re going to have to do it again.”

Gundy most recently reported that 83% of the program has been vaccinated, and stressed that OSU would not reach full vaccination by the Sept. 4 opener. Players and team personnel that are not vaccinated remain subject to mask policy and bi-weekly testing for COVID-19.

Etienne and Miterko still battling at left tackle