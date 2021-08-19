OSU notebook: Holmes creating distance in cornerback position battle

STILLWATER — With 13 fall camp practices in the books, Mike Gundy offered clarity on one of Oklahoma State’s most crucial position battles Thursday.
According to the 17th-year head coach, redshirt senior Christian Holmes has distinguished himself with his experience and maturity, and is now taking the bulk of the first-team snaps in the second cornerback position over sophomores Korie Black and Jabbar Muhammad.
“Christian and Jarrick (Bernard-Converse) — those guys get a lot of work,” Gundy said. “(Jabbar) Muhammad. Korie (Black). They’re in there. And then the young guys. (Holmes and Bernard-Converse) are guys who are going to get 65% of the 1’s right now. And then the other guys are grabbing 30%. And then the younger guys are working in.”
Holmes transferred to OSU in 2020 after four seasons at Missouri, but struggles with conditioning, and the learning curve of Jim Knowles’ defense limited his opportunities last fall. Holmes said Thursday that the offseason offered an opportunity to improve both his fitness and his understanding of OSU’s defense, and he entered camp this fall more comfortable with his place on the team.
His 14 starts at Missouri and five total seasons in college football have helped set Holmes apart from Muhammad and Black, and two weeks into fall camp he appears poised for start No. 15 against Missouri State on Sept. 4.
“He’s had a really good camp,” Gundy said. “His maturity is showing up out here. My personal opinion on him last year was that he wasn’t really in good enough shape to compete at a high level because we didn’t train him because of COVID-19. He’s in much better condition this year in my opinion.”
Gundy reinforces COVID-19 concerns with players
Gundy said he had two “serious discussions” with his team regarding the risks of COVID-19 as the greater student population has returned to campus for the fall semester.
“We know that the virus is present,” Gundy said. "It’s around. It’s everywhere. Last year, we felt like they did a really good job of reducing their social interaction, which is extremely difficult at their age. I shared with them that I think they’re going to have to do it again.”
Gundy most recently reported that 83% of the program has been vaccinated, and stressed that OSU would not reach full vaccination by the Sept. 4 opener. Players and team personnel that are not vaccinated remain subject to mask policy and bi-weekly testing for COVID-19.
Etienne and Miterko still battling at left tackle
Competition between redshirt sophomore Taylor Miterko and junior college transfer Caleb Etienne will spill into the third full week of fall camp, and from the sound of it, possibly into the season.
The duo has split snaps with the first team and will continue to battle as Miterko enters his second season on the field and Etienne settles in with the Cowboys following his transfer from Butler Community College.
“(Etienne) is doing good,” Gundy said. “He’s still a couple of weeks away. He’s being force fed. Miterko is young too. Miterko is just a baby. Both of them are young and inexperienced from that standpoint. But we’re force feeding them and just rolling with them.”
Asked about the rest of his offensive line, and in particular on the right side with right tackle Hunter Anthony and right guard Hunter Woodard — both redshirt juniors — Gundy offered his full confidence.
“I’m pretty comfortable with what we’re doing up front,” he said. “With all of them.”
Injury notes
Junior defensive end Trace Ford is “working his way back” into practice, Gundy said. Ford suffered a torn ACL against Baylor on Dec. 12 in the final game of the 2020 regular season and did not participate in spring camp. He made 22 total tackles and tallied 4.5 sacks last season.
Arkansas transfer defensive tackle Collin Clay will miss “a week or so” due to a meniscus injury. Clay did not see the field in his first season with OSU last fall.
Redshirt junior offensive lineman Tyrese Williams is currently sidelined with a minor injury.