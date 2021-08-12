OSU notebook: Gundy talks pressure and vaccines, position battle at left tackle and other practice notes

“When you have two players in there who are hungry and it’s important to them, it essentially takes care of itself,” Gundy said. “... the competition is really good. Each one of them gets better every day. There’s a chance we’re going to need both of them. And if both of them are good enough to play at a level to win games, we can rotate them and keep them fresh, that’d be a bonus.”

Other practice notes

Redshirt senior wide receiver Braydon Johnson is expected to spend more time in his natural position in the slot this fall after shifting around in 2020.

“He’s a slot receiver,” Gundy said. “We’ve had to bounce him around a little bit at times with injury, but that’s his strength.”

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Brendon Evers said Thursday that he returned for one more season in pursuit of a Big 12 title.

“I promised coach Gundy I was going to help them win a title coming in here and that goal is still on the table,” he said.