OSU notebook: Gundy talks pressure and vaccines, position battle at left tackle and other practice notes

Gundy on losing OU, UT to SEC
STILLWATER — Following Oklahoma State’s sixth practice of fall camp Thursday morning — the Cowboys’ first in full pads — Mike Gundy was asked if the impending departures of Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12 and potential realignment has placed added pressure on OSU to perform on the field.
Gundy, whose Cowboys were ranked No. 22 in the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll released earlier this week, remained steady on the subject.
“I think we’re in a great position,” Gundy said. “We’ve been top ten in the country over the last decade. We’ve got a ton of views across the country. I hadn’t thought about it that way. That’s one thing I don’t have to concern myself with. Somebody else has to make these decisions. I haven’t heard anything from the players. We’re just going to stay the course.”
As it relates to recruiting, Gundy said the looming exits of the pair of Big 12 powerhouses and a murky future have had no impact on OSU’s approach — at least not yet.
“It hasn’t changed for us,” the 17th-year head coach said. “Everything has been the same for us. We’ve had meetings and discussions. But we haven’t really gotten to a point where it’s changed ... now, if something were to drastically change quickly, then we would start to come up with a plan.”
During an event with the Metro OSU Alumni Association on Tuesday, Gundy said his program had reached a vaccination percentage of 83%. That figure was unchanged Thursday, when Gundy expressed his hope that "as many players vaccinated as possible" get the vaccine, but confirmed that the program will not be fully vaccinated come OSU’s Sept. 4 opener against Missouri State.
“We will have a percentage that can’t get [vaccinated] based on prior health conditions,” Gundy said. “We will not be at 100%. In fact, I think the most we could be at is 94%. That’s just one of those issues that everyone has a right to their own opinions.”
Battle at left tackle wide open
Transfer Caleb Etienne and redshirt sophomore Taylor Miterko are engaged in a competition for the starting left tackle spot, one of only a few unsettled positions on the Cowboys’ depth chart one week into fall camp.
Etienne, the 6-7, 350-pound lineman from Butler Community College (KS), joins OSU in 2021 as a highly anticipated addition with a difference-making frame to an offensive line that struggled through the 2020 season. Miterko appeared in four games as a redshirt freshman last fall and impressed during spring camp.
Gundy offered no update on the position battle, but he’s pleased with having competition for a key role.
“When you have two players in there who are hungry and it’s important to them, it essentially takes care of itself,” Gundy said. “... the competition is really good. Each one of them gets better every day. There’s a chance we’re going to need both of them. And if both of them are good enough to play at a level to win games, we can rotate them and keep them fresh, that’d be a bonus.”
Other practice notes
Redshirt senior wide receiver Braydon Johnson is expected to spend more time in his natural position in the slot this fall after shifting around in 2020.
“He’s a slot receiver,” Gundy said. “We’ve had to bounce him around a little bit at times with injury, but that’s his strength.”
Redshirt senior defensive lineman Brendon Evers said Thursday that he returned for one more season in pursuit of a Big 12 title.
“I promised coach Gundy I was going to help them win a title coming in here and that goal is still on the table,” he said.
Evers has appeared in 34 games over three seasons at OSU, and spent his offseason in the weight room to prepare for a final run this fall. Gundy pointed to to maturity and experience, as well as Evers’ work in strength and conditioning as indicators that the sharpest season of his career lies ahead.
“I think he’s had his best summer,” Gundy said. “In most cases, you’ll see that in the fall.”
The Cowboys carry little experience at the tight end/Cowboy back position behind redshirt senior Logan Carter, and OSU is still searching for producers at the position. Among those competing for snaps in the role is transfer Austin Jarrard, whose development Gundy is keeping a close eye on in camp.
“His head is still spinning,” Gundy said. “So how long will that take place until he can somewhat solidify himself comfortably where he can compete and not think while playing fast?”
Gundy turns 54
Gundy is still a man, but he’s no longer 40.
Thursday marked the head coach’s 54th birthday, and a group of players that included quarterback Spencer Sanders, running back LD Brown and safety Tre Sterling surprised Gundy with a cake following practice.
Some birthday cake for the head coach. pic.twitter.com/lbCmsgnb6v— Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) August 12, 2021
Gundy later revealed that German chocolate cake is his favorite, but noted it’s been a long time since he celebrated a birthday somewhere other than a football field.
“I’m at the age where you don’t really look forward to birthdays anymore,” Gundy said. “I was telling a couple of the girls up there videoing — it’s been 41 years since I’ve actually had a birthday where I wasn’t at a practice. It started in 7th grade when you start 7th grade football. So it’s been 41 years. I guess it’s a good thing. You kind of like those to slide on by. You’ll understand that. Once you have to get up twice in the night to use the bathroom, you’ll understand that.”