OSU notebook: Gundy talks Jernigan, Hale and superseniors ahead of Week 1

STILLWATER — Covid-19, then injury wiped out Jayden Jernigan’s sophomore season.
After appearing in 13 games as a freshman in 2019, the defensive lineman from Allen, Texas didn’t play a single snap last fall. In 2021, Jernigan returned to the Cowboys down to 280 pounds from 290 and is poised to play a role for OSU upfront following a promising fall camp.
He's listed next to Brendon Evers on the two-deep depth chart, and Jernigan will get his shot in the interior next to Israel Antwine when OSU kicks off against Missouri State on Sept. 4.
“He’ll be in a rotation,” Gundy said. “I’m excited to watch him. It does a guy good to be out basically a year and then to find his way back and get out there and compete.”
Redshirt junior kicker Alex Hale is another Cowboy returning from injury and he has taken part in full activities after being cleared at the start of fall camp.
Hale suffered a knee injury in warm ups ahead of Bedlam last season on Nov. 21. Prior to the season-ending injury, Hale was 13 of 14 on field goals and converted all 18 of his extra points.
“He’s been involved in everything I’ve seen him involved in in prior years,” Gundy said. “I’d say he’s doing good.”
Tanner Brown or Brady Pohl have been assigned kickoff duties, per OSU depth chart, but Gundy indicated that decision was to be determined.
In explaining the value added of the six superseniors on the Cowboys roster who took advantage of an extra year of eligibility in 2021, Gundy revealed four former OSU players who nearly returned in 2021.
“I’m going to throw four names out of guys who maybe thought about being a super senior: Amen (Ogbongbemiga), Cam Murray, (Dillon) Stoner and (Calvin) Bundage,” Gundy said. “If you took those four guys and put them on our team right now, how much better would we be? With experience and depth — that’s what super seniors do for you.”
Ogbongbemiga, the former Cowboys linebacker, is currently rostered with the Los Angeles Chargers, while the pass-catching Stoner is elsewhere in the AFC West with the Las Vegas Raiders. Murray, OSU’s former defensive tackle, plays for the Arizona Cardinals.
Bundage was cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week.