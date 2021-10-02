OSU notebook: Freshman Oliver shines in first career start; Blackmon returns to OSU; kicking change

STILLWATER — Injury woes have placed a number of Oklahoma State’s newcomers into significant roles early on in 2021 with freshman defensive Collin Oliver among them. On Saturday, the pass rusher from Edmond Santa Fe made his first career start and he delivered.
Oliver recorded five tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hurries in OSU’s 24-14 win over Baylor. The first-year edge rusher has featured for the Cowboys over the first month of the season before starting on the left of the defensive line Saturday in place of Brock Martin, who missed out in Week 5 after suffering a left arm injury against Kansas State.
Oliver’s first sack came in the third quarter and knocked Baylor out of field goal range following Spencer Sanders’ third interception of the night. His second chase down of Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon came on 4th down of Baylor’s final drive, putting the ball back in the hands of OSU’s offense to close the game.
"He's going to gain confidence each week,” Mike Gundy said of Oliver. “He's playing too many plays for his age just like (Jaylen Warren) got too many carries tonight....he’s going to get to the quarterback a bunch in his career.”
Blackmon returns with 2011 team
Members of the 2011 Big 12 Championship team were on hand Saturday for the halftime ceremony honoring the 10th anniversary of OSU’s last conference title. No one earned a greater ovation than Justin Blackmon.
Blackmon, the two-time Biletnikoff Award winner, was among those back in Stillwater for Saturday’s celebration.
"It's awesome to see Justin back,” Gundy said. “I know (Kasey) Dunn talked to him and he said he was coming back. He needs to come back. He was arguably the best receiver to ever play here. He was a fantastic player”
Blackmon, a two-time All-American with the Cowboys from 2009-11, set OSU’s single-season receptions record with 122 catches in 2011, and remains the school’s record holder in receiving yards and touchdowns.
Before Saturday’s game, he visited with an awestruck group of Cowboys’ wide receivers.
“Justin sat in there with the wide outs talking for a while,” Kasey Dunn said. “He was fabulous. It was good to have him back in town."
Pass catchers Rashod Owens and Tay Martin each shared their memories of watching Blackmon play in 2011 following Saturday’s game, and offered insight into what it meant to meet one of the most iconic players in recent college football history.
"He shook my hand,” Martin said. “I don't think I'm going to wash it for a month."
Kicker Brown has perfect day; Hale getting “a break”
Gundy has spoken about the “mechanical issue” that kicker Alex Hale is working through dating back to last month. On Saturday, Hale found himself on the sidelines.
Kicking in the redshirt junior’s place was senior Tanner Brown. The former UNLV kicker and junior college All-American went three for three on his extra point attempts and drilled a 20-yard field goal in his place kicking first action since joining the Cowboys.
Gundy explained postgame that the decision to sideline Hale was made last Sunday after he missed a pair of kicks in OSU’s win over Kansas State, as part of a plan to give his kicker an opportunity to reset with the extra time offered by the Cowboys’ upcoming open week.
“He's got 20 days to work on some things,” Gundy said. “We haven't lost confidence in him, but we just felt like this would give him 20 days to work on his skill. Tanner did a good job kicking and we felt comfortable enough to use him in the game.”
While Gundy maintained Hale’s issue is related to mechanics, he returned to a golf analogy for a second consecutive week in describing the problem that resulted in his kicker’s 20-day reset.
“I don't want to repeat myself but it's like you're standing there and there's water on the right of the fairway so you're like, ‘Whatever I do, I don't want to get into the water.’ Then you hook it left in the trees instead of just hitting it down the middle. That's kind of what it is with a kicker and I think he's kind of in that phase right now. That's why we said take 20 days and figure it out.”
Injury report
Running backs LD Brown and Dezmon Jackson were each missing again Saturday.
Brown suffered an injury at Boise State in Week 3 and did not play in the Cowboys' 31-20 win over Kansas State. Jackson has not featured since exiting with a leg injury in Week 2 against Tulsa.
Bryson Green was out for a second consecutive game with a hand injury suffered at Boise State.
Brock Martin was on the sideline in street clothes, out with a left arm injury suffered against Kansas State.
Defensive lineman Tyren Irby missed his second straight game with what Gundy called a “deep bruise”, but expects the redshirt senior to return to practice this week.
“I would be shocked if he’s not back out there in a week,” he said.