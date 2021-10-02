OSU notebook: Freshman Oliver shines in first career start; Blackmon returns to OSU; kicking change

Kicking in the redshirt junior’s place was senior Tanner Brown. The former UNLV kicker and junior college All-American went three for three on his extra point attempts and drilled a 20-yard field goal in his place kicking first action since joining the Cowboys.

Gundy explained postgame that the decision to sideline Hale was made last Sunday after he missed a pair of kicks in OSU’s win over Kansas State, as part of a plan to give his kicker an opportunity to reset with the extra time offered by the Cowboys’ upcoming open week.

“He's got 20 days to work on some things,” Gundy said. “We haven't lost confidence in him, but we just felt like this would give him 20 days to work on his skill. Tanner did a good job kicking and we felt comfortable enough to use him in the game.”

While Gundy maintained Hale’s issue is related to mechanics, he returned to a golf analogy for a second consecutive week in describing the problem that resulted in his kicker’s 20-day reset.