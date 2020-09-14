OSU notebook: Football team has zero positives for COVID-19

When asked if he wanted an opening statement in his weekly Zoom conference with media on Monday, football coach Mike Gundy passed by saying “we’ve done a lot of talking, I’m ready to play.”

Seven Big 12 schools started their seasons over the weekend and Oklahoma State was supposed to be the eighth. The season opener against Tulsa was postponed to this Saturday which gave OSU an extra week to prepare.

Here are a few highlights on what Gundy had to say on Monday:

Cowboys get three extra practices

The Cowboys were expecting to prepare for its season opener against Tulsa last week when Gundy received a text message that the game was postponed and in the process of scheduling for a week later. The game was rescheduled and OSU had three extra practices to prepare.

“We’ve had so many practices that we gave them off on Friday and then we gave them off yesterday and today,” Gundy said. “They’re just tired of practicing in my opinion but the preparation in this sport and the physicality is so important that we have to continue to push through it.”

Multiple players have expressed that they were ready to play last week but Gundy said the postponement hasn’t affected their attitudes.