OSU notebook: Football team has zero positives for COVID-19

Oklahoma State football

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy and the Cowboys got a favorable schedule to kick off the season, with games against Tulsa, West Virginia and Kansas. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 Matt Barnard

When asked if he wanted an opening statement in his weekly Zoom conference with media on Monday, football coach Mike Gundy passed by saying “we’ve done a lot of talking, I’m ready to play.”

Seven Big 12 schools started their seasons over the weekend and Oklahoma State was supposed to be the eighth. The season opener against Tulsa was postponed to this Saturday which gave OSU an extra week to prepare.

Here are a few highlights on what Gundy had to say on Monday:

Cowboys get three extra practices

The Cowboys were expecting to prepare for its season opener against Tulsa last week when Gundy received a text message that the game was postponed and in the process of scheduling for a week later. The game was rescheduled and OSU had three extra practices to prepare.

“We’ve had so many practices that we gave them off on Friday and then we gave them off yesterday and today,” Gundy said. “They’re just tired of practicing in my opinion but the preparation in this sport and the physicality is so important that we have to continue to push through it.”

Multiple players have expressed that they were ready to play last week but Gundy said the postponement hasn’t affected their attitudes.

“They’ve had so many changes over the last few months I don’t think it affected them much at all,” Gundy said. “I know that they practiced really well last week.”

No positive COVID test for football

Gundy gave high praise to the medical staff after sharing that Oklahoma State football has zero positive tests for COVID-19 at the moment. The latest testing update that was announced last week listed seven active football cases as of Sept. 4.

The football team has zero positive cases today but Gundy understands that those numbers will be fluid throughout the season.

“We’re testing three times a week,” Gundy said. “We still have to test again Wednesday and Friday. You ask me where we’re at now, I gave you those numbers. Can they change, sure? Will they change throughout the season? I’m sure they will.”

Gameday reps for Tay Martin

Washington State transfer Tay Martin has had limited time with OSU at receiver. He was listed as an option on the two-deep depth chart that was released last week. The learning curve for Martin isn’t as big for him since he’s coming from a similar style of offense.

“The terminology is relatively similar and so it did help in him in his adjustment to Oklahoma State,” Gundy said.

Gundy said he expects Martin to get an extensive number of snaps against Tulsa on Saturday.

Video: Frank Bonner and Guerin Emig break down OSU's 2020 football outlook

College football 2020: Everything you need to know about OSU

Frank Bonner II

918-581-8387

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: Frank_Bonner2

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

