OSU notebook: Fans interact with players; freshman RB Ollie Gordon leaves with injury; Mike Gundy pleased with first pitch

Fans interact with players

Oklahoma State fans were allowed on the field for half an hour after Saturday's practice to meet players. Wide receiver Brennan Presley was among the most popular, drawing a big group of kids including one who boldly asked for his cleats.

"It's just cool to know the impact that not only myself but the rest of my teammates and everybody has on the community and on people," said Presley, a former Bixby standout. "It shows what a big deal all of this actually is, that all of our hard work and preparation that we put into it doesn't go unnoticed."

Gordon leaves with shoulder injury

Freshman running back Ollie Gordon, one of the most anticipated newcomers, left with an injury that occurred on his first carry. He headed to the locker room and emerged with his left arm in a sling, what coach Mike Gundy described as a minor shoulder injury.

"If it was a game, we'd have put him back in," Gundy said. "But we're not going to do that in the spring."

Gordon, a four-star prospect from Fort Worth, Texas, is an early enrollee who averaged close to 10 yards per carry as a senior.

"He's had a good spring," Gundy said. "He's showing signs of progressing, but he's a long ways off. He's just a high school kid."

Gundy pleased with first pitch

After the practice, Gundy was asked about the ceremonial first pitch he threw at Friday's baseball game against TCU.

"I was good," Gundy said. "Strike right down the middle, in my opinion. I think the radar was off. I usually float more in the mid-to-upper-70s — 51 is a little less. But I will say this, it's probably close because I didn't loosen up and I just stepped out there and threw it.

"I had to mentally psych myself up to whatever you do, do not throw it as bad as Mason Rudolph did (in 2016). And whatever you do, don't make (coach) Josh (Holliday) have to bend over and scoop it out of the dirt. So that was my goal."

