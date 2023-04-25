STILLWATER — Oklahoma State concluded its spring practice schedule this past weekend, and as the Cowboys work toward next season, here's some notes to recall from this spring.

A Texas-sized scheduling absence

Cincinnati, UCF, BYU and Houston all join the Big 12 this offseason, and with a new scheduling format for the conference, none of Oklahoma State's Texas rivals appeared on the 2023 slate.

The Cowboys are one of two teams to draw all four of those new schools this season, meaning OSU will play new-addition Houston, but subtract high-interest games like Baylor, Texas, Tech Tech and TCU in the process.

“It’s all going be weird for all of us,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “If we ever play Texas again, it’ll be in a bowl game. So, it’s going to be an adjustment.”

Not only does OSU miss out on games fans have become accustomed to circling on the schedule, but they lose a footing in a state they recruit heavily.

The Cowboys have been active in the Houston area at times during Gundy's tenure, so a game against the Cougars doesn't blank OSU from making an appearance in the state, but they still lose out on several appearances they've become accustomed to.

Still, it’s not something Gundy is too concerned with.

“A fair answer would be we’d like to be visible down there, but my honest answer is players don’t care anymore,” he said. “They watch their phones, they look stuff up on their phones.”

Since 2018, OSU signed 52 of the 131 high school recruits signed by the program came from Texas, accounting for just shy of 40% of the players. They pulled 30% of recruits from in-state.

“Parents and high school coaches aren’t as much of a factor in recruiting as they used to be,” Gundy continued. “Players make their own decision now more than ever. That’s just the independence of young people. That’s kind of a change of what they’re seeing.

“So, would I like to do it? Sure. Does it make that big of a difference in recruiting? Nobody's mentioned it to me.”

More physicality from running backs

Kasey Dunn pulled all of the OSU offense together one day after practice.

“I was like, ‘I want all the All-Americans to raise their hand.’ And nothing. Crickets, right,” he said. “‘All the All-Big 12 guys raise your hand.’ Nothing. Crickets. But, I promise you, we’re as deep and as strong as we’ve been for a while.”

Dunn’s anecdote was told while discussing Elijah Collins, a transfer portal running back the Cowboys scooped up from Michigan State. A veteran tailback OSU added for depth, Collins has proven to be an established option in the past.

Paired with Ollie Gordon and Jaden Nixon, and the Cowboys could have something after a disastrous year rushing the football. This spring, the emphasis has turned to being more physical.

“We talk about it tremendously,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “It’s constant, constant physicality. Running it downhill and running it in situations where we normally wouldn’t.”

Those “normally wouldn’t run it” situations that Dunn alludes to are third downs where four or five yards are needed.

Nardo a fan of Oliver at linebacker

One of the main storylines this spring has been the implementation of a new defensive scheme. With that, changes happen.

There’s safety Kendal Daniels’ new position. There’s an entire new scheme to install. But among the biggest changes is Collin Oliver moving from the defensive end position to linebacker.

It’s a position he’s familiar with. Oliver played linebacker during his high school days at Edmond Santa Fe before transitioning to the edge after arriving in Stillwater.

“He sees things and does things without — he’ll be the first to admit it — without know why he did it,” defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo said. “He just naturally shows up there.

“He’s like, ‘Hey, coach, am I allowed to do that?’ And you just smile and say, ‘Yes, you’re allowed to do that. I promise you.’”