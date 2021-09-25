OSU notebook: Defense smothers Kansas State run game

STILLWATER — No. 25 Kansas State rushed for 269 yards a week ago, relying heavily on its rushing attack in a 38-17 win that vaulted the Wildcats into the AP Top 25.
On Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium, Oklahoma State limited Kansas State to 62 yards on the ground. The Wildcats recorded a scant 2.5 yards per attempt. And in the second half of the 31-20 win, the visitors gained minus-three yards in the run game.
“Just good play calling by (defensive coordinator Jim) Knowles,” Malcolm Rodriguez said of the OSU run defense. “We executed really well. We tried to get No. 22 stopped, and that’s what we did.”
The Cowboys defense delivered again in Week 4. It smothered Kansas State rusher Deuce Vaughn and a pair of mobile quarterbacks while supporting an offense that went scoreless after halftime for a second consecutive week, OSU’s defense playing its part and then some to get the Cowboys to 4-0.
Knowles’ defense limited Boise State to 62 yards on the ground in Week 3 and on Saturday contained a rushing attack that got 5.6 yards from its carries in its last game. The Wildcats gained most of their offense in the first half when they rushed for 65 yards, but were stifled in the second as Knowles said OSU turned an offense playing a pair of backup quarterbacks “one-dimensional”.
“We bottled up (Vaughn),” Knowles said. “He’s difficult to bring down. We were able to crowd the line of scrimmage more because the line of scrimmage more...and we were really able to lock them down.”
OSU’s suffocating third-down was again present Saturday as the Cowboys allowed Kansas State to convert on only two of its 12 third-down attempts. Asked the secret to OSU’s third-down defense, safety Kolby Harvel-Peel had two words.
“Jim Knowles,” he said.
Gundy confident in kicker Hale
Earlier this week, Mike Gundy said kicker Alex Hale was dealing with a technical issue. In the second half against Kansas State, the redshirt junior missed field goals of 48 and 49 yards.
Despite a 1-for-3 performance from his kicker — Hale hit a 20-yard field goal in the second quarter — Gundy is no less confident in his kicker, nor is he concerned about his kicker’s confidence.
“To be honest with you, this might sound funny, but I’m not worried about his confidence,” Gundy said. “He’s a strong young man. He’s very mentally tough. He’s working to change some technique. Again, he knows how to fix it.”
Hale, who went 13-of-14 on field goals in 2020, is now 2-for-5 on field goal attempts on the season following his pair of errant kicks Saturday. He missed from 48 yards with less than three minutes into the second half and sent another field goal wide with 6:58 remaining.
Gundy maintained his assurance in the kicker moving forward and offered a golf analogy to explain Hale’s struggles.
“It’s like you going up there with your driver,” Gundy said. “You keep cutting it to the right and you’re trying to fix it and it goes this way (right). And you’re like ‘just give me another beer’. I mean that’s what happens in golf. It’s very, very tedious. He’s trying to fix it. I have a lot of confidence in him. Nobody's going to take it harder than him. But he’s going to be our kicker and he’s going to fix it.”
Injury report
Gundy expects defensive end Brock Martin to miss a “a few weeks” with an injury he suffered to his left arm Saturday night.
“I think that he will be back in a few weeks,” Gundy said. “I don’t think it was something that would end the season. He’s had some shoulder problems and stuff, and I think he’s got it dinged up again.”
Martin, who leads the Cowboys with 2.5 sacks in 2021, exited in the third quarter.
Freshman wide receiver Jaden Bray (foot) returned Saturday but was limited, appearing for only several snaps in the fourth quarter. Fellow pass catchers Braydon Johnson and Bryson Green (hand) did not play.
Running backs LD Brown and Dezmon Jackson were also out Saturday.
— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World