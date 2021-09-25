OSU notebook: Defense smothers Kansas State run game

STILLWATER — No. 25 Kansas State rushed for 269 yards a week ago, relying heavily on its rushing attack in a 38-17 win that vaulted the Wildcats into the AP Top 25.

On Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium, Oklahoma State limited Kansas State to 62 yards on the ground. The Wildcats recorded a scant 2.5 yards per attempt. And in the second half of the 31-20 win, the visitors gained minus-three yards in the run game.

“Just good play calling by (defensive coordinator Jim) Knowles,” Malcolm Rodriguez said of the OSU run defense. “We executed really well. We tried to get No. 22 stopped, and that’s what we did.”

The Cowboys defense delivered again in Week 4. It smothered Kansas State rusher Deuce Vaughn and a pair of mobile quarterbacks while supporting an offense that went scoreless after halftime for a second consecutive week, OSU’s defense playing its part and then some to get the Cowboys to 4-0.

Knowles’ defense limited Boise State to 62 yards on the ground in Week 3 and on Saturday contained a rushing attack that got 5.6 yards from its carries in its last game. The Wildcats gained most of their offense in the first half when they rushed for 65 yards, but were stifled in the second as Knowles said OSU turned an offense playing a pair of backup quarterbacks “one-dimensional”.