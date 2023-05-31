Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State begins its fourth consecutive Women’s College World Series quest on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. against Florida State at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Here are some storylines to know:

Cowgirls and Seminoles familiar with each other

Thursday’s opening round game will be the 10th time OSU and FSU have played since 2019. The schools played five regular season games spread across the past two years and have met four times in the postseason.

“I’ve watched some video, and I just want to turn it off,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “I feel like I already know what they are and who they are.”

OSU traveled to Tallahassee, Florida, for a super regional in 2019, eventually beating the Seminoles in three games after OSU outfielder Chyenne Factor hit a crucial home run early in the game.

“That’s probably been my best memory so far,” Factor said. “I think we were the No. 13 seed going into the defending national champs and just being able to come out of that and see where we’ve gone from there, I think it’s cool.

The other, a WCWS semifinal game in 2021, ended with the Seminoles beating OSU at 2:18 a.m.

“Familiarity is always great when you’re playing teams,” FSU coach Lonni Alameda said. “I think that that’s the reason why we do the schedule that we do. We try to face as many top 25 challenging opponents on the road.”

Of the nine games played, the Seminoles are 5-4.

OSU All-Americans

Rachel Becker was the lone Cowgirl to earn a first team All-American honor, being selected to the group as a utility player by D1Softball. Becker added to her accolades, being named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) second team Wednesday.

Maxwell earned second team All-American honors with both the NFCA and D1Softball.

OSU outfielder Tallen Edwards was named to D1Softball’s Freshman All-American team. Pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl and shortstop Kiley Naomi earned third team spots with the NFCA.

Lawrie’s influence on Maxwell

In 2009, a young Kelly Maxwell remembers watching Danielle Lawrie pitch in the WCWS.

Lawrie, an ace arm for Washington during the Huskies’ 2009 championship, was integral in several classic WCWS moments, such as pitching a no-hitter against DePaul, hitting a grand slam against Georgia and striking out the final batter to clinch a UW title.

Lawrie also was a major influence on Maxwell, OSU’s ace pitcher.

“I think she sparked my fire of wanting to be a pitcher,” Maxwell said. “I think that’s why we play this game is for those little girls to dream big. We want to showcase our hard work and dedication and put on a show for those girls.”