STILLWATER — In data recently published by USA Today Sports, Oklahoma State’s football recruiting budget ranked last among 52 schools during the 2022 season.

The Cowboys’ budget during the 2022 fiscal year — which factors in transportation, lodging and meals for recruits among other expenses but not recruiting staff compensation – totaled $455,689, narrowly trailing Arizona State’s $461,196.

Among other Big 12 Conference schools, the budgets of Oklahoma ($2.6 million) and Texas ($2.4 million) led the conference as expected, and ranked No. 5 and No. 6 respectively.

TCU and Baylor — private universities not subject to disclose public records — were excluded from the list.

Georgia’s $4.51 million and Clemson’s $3.2 million led the nation in 2022.

Since 2017, OSU averaged $473,500 annually, one of only five public Power Five universities to average less than half a million dollars in its budgets.

The Cowboys’ average beat out the average spent by Arizona State, Washington State, Mississippi State and Iowa. In that span, the Cowboys average a recruiting class ranking of 37th in the country, according to data from 247Sports.

Recently, OSU coach Mike Gundy was asked about a possible expansion of OSU’s recruiting department to assist with the ever-growing transfer portal.

“We’ve got nine people now and I’m a little leery of continuing to expand,” he said. “I’m trying to catch where they’re at in the SEC. They float between 24 and 32 is what I’ve been told. Now, I don’t know that to be true, but most of what goes on down there is not true anyway.

“I would say there’s a chance we might go to 12 to 15 at some point. It’s just a massive amount of people that it’s hard to keep up with.”

Among 13 SEC schools, four universities spent north of $2 million last season on recruiting and all but three eclipsed the $1 million mark.

Three broken thumbs isn’t something Bray ‘dwells’ on

By the end of the 2022 season, Jaden Bray had broken his thumb three times.

The OSU wide receiver appeared in only three games throughout the season. After coming off a promising freshman season — with Bray grabbing 13 receptions for 250 yards and two touchdowns — injuries held him to only five catches and forced him to redshirt.

“I don’t really dwell on what was going on with me,” Bray said. “I was just trying to work with my team and focus on the season because I didn’t want my injury to have an effect on them.”

With four of OSU’s top six wide receivers gone, and redshirt senior Braydon Johnson exhausting his eligibility, the room for Bray to shoulder a heavier load — now that he’s healthy — is there for the taking.

Not much physically has changed about Bray this offseason. At 6-foot-2, Bray said he added some minimal weight this spring, but nothing sizeable.

“Oklahoma State does a good job, especially their training staff,” Bray said. “They’re always looking at me and stuff like that, getting me back healthy. I feel great going into the season.”

Shifting offensive line mentality

This spring, Gundy — along with offensive line coach Charlie Dickey — are hoping to adjust the offensive line’s mentality after a season that saw the unit struggle immensely.

“A lot of what we do here, as we’ve changed over the last four, five, six years, didn’t stress the physicality on them that we had my first 12 or 14 years here,” Gundy said. “We stressed a lot of it based on play calls, set set formations, tight ends, fullbacks, a lot of different things. So, most of the time in life we get what we asked for.”

The more physical approach will likely be aided by new blocking schemes, with the hope of being able to “exploit defenses with our skill”, Gundy said.

“What we’ve learned is if we lose our physicality it’s not fun,” he continued. “So, we told them the truth and we also took the blame. I took the blame. But now I need to the adjustments to take place.”