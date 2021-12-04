OSU Notebook: Cowboys' offense turns 'one-dimensional' without Warren in Big 12 title game

OSU 'one-dimensional' without Warren
Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn knew early in Saturday’s Big 12 Championship game that Jaylen Warren, the Cowboys’ leading rusher, wouldn’t be at his disposal.
"After the first series I knew he just wasn't going to be himself so we moved forward,” Dunn said. “Does it really change the running game? I don't know. It doesn't change the calls. Calls are going to stay the same. But yeah, he's an energizer out there for us and he's great in protection and he seems to squeak out unforeseen yards. So yeah, it stinks.”
Warren dressed in the Cowboys’ 21-16 title game loss to Baylor but never featured for OSU. Coach Mike Gundy said postgame the Utah State transfer was “not capable of playing today, physically”.
Missing Warren, Spencer Sanders’ 33 yards rushing marked the team-high for an OSU offense that finished with 70 yards on the ground, its lowest total since the Sept. 4 opener against Missouri State. Dezmon Jackson finished with 31 yards as the only other Cowboy with double-digit yardage on the ground.
Ika feasts on Cowboys
OSU center Joe Michalski’s third career start — in place of the injured Danny Godlevske — pitted the redshirt sophomore against Baylor’s Siaki Ika. The Bears’ 6-foot-4, 350-pound nose tackle won the battle.
Ika recorded four tackles, including two for loss and a half-sack, and proved a problem to the Cowboys offense.
“We had concerns with the big guy in the middle,” Gundy said. “He caused us some trouble.”
“They had the big guy in the middle, obviously, causing disruption all day today,” left guard Josh Sills said.
Ika’s presence loomed large in a fourth quarter that saw OSU come away with only three points from two trips to the Baylor goal line. Jackson was stuffed up the middle twice from the 1-yard line on the final series, and the Cowboys ran outside to the left on the decisive fourth down, avoiding Ika on the game’s most crucial down.
Black makes special teams impact
Cowboys sophomore Korie Black made his presence felt on a pair of special teams plays in the loss.
The cornerback tipped Isaiah’s Hankin’s 39-yard field goal attempt just before halftime. And Black was there again in the fourth quarter to recover Trestan Ebner’s muffed punt that set up Tanner Brown’s 20-yard field goal.
"Korie has come so far,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said. “He has the skills to be an NFL corner. He's got the mindset. He's got that next play mindset … Korie is going to be an exceptional player here."
Oliver joins rare company
Defensive end Collin Oliver recorded two sacks Saturday, improving his tally to 11.5 to become only the second Cowboy to record double-digits sacks in a season in the Gundy Era.
The true freshman from Edmond Santa Fe joins former Cowboy Emanuel Ogbah in achieving the feat. Ogbah did it twice during his OSU career, finishing with 11 sacks in 2014 and 13 in 2015.
Cassity returns
Tight end Braden Cassity (leg) saw his first action since Nov. 6 against West Virginia in the tittle game.
— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World