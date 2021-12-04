OSU Notebook: Cowboys' offense turns 'one-dimensional' without Warren in Big 12 title game

Ika recorded four tackles, including two for loss and a half-sack, and proved a problem to the Cowboys offense.

“We had concerns with the big guy in the middle,” Gundy said. “He caused us some trouble.”

“They had the big guy in the middle, obviously, causing disruption all day today,” left guard Josh Sills said.

Ika’s presence loomed large in a fourth quarter that saw OSU come away with only three points from two trips to the Baylor goal line. Jackson was stuffed up the middle twice from the 1-yard line on the final series, and the Cowboys ran outside to the left on the decisive fourth down, avoiding Ika on the game’s most crucial down.

Black makes special teams impact

Cowboys sophomore Korie Black made his presence felt on a pair of special teams plays in the loss.

The cornerback tipped Isaiah’s Hankin’s 39-yard field goal attempt just before halftime. And Black was there again in the fourth quarter to recover Trestan Ebner’s muffed punt that set up Tanner Brown’s 20-yard field goal.