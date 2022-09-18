OSU notebook: Child cancer survivors attend Cowboys' easy victory

Child cancer survivors attend game

Resting near the chest of Mike Gundy’s black polo was a small yellow pin.

On Saturday, Oklahoma State hosted a group of child cancer survivors before the game, with the children spending the afternoon with the team and being honored on the field during the 63-7 win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The pin Gundy wore was to represent them.

“They’re awesome kids,” Gundy said. “They come with us on the Walk, we see them in the tunnel and they’re with us taking pictures. It’s really a special time for all of us.”

Gundy also wore a patch on his left shoulder that read “Coach to Cure MD,” an American Football Coaches Association campaign to bring awareness to muscular dystrophy.

“When you see that, it brings you down to earth real quick,” Gundy said.

Young receivers earn spotlight

Eleven different OSU receivers caught a pass on Saturday night, including four true freshmen.

Stephon Johnson, Talyn Shettron, Ollie Gordon and Braylin Presley each caught at least one reception, with Shettron grabbing a touchdown that was also the first of Gunnar Gundy’s career.

“I really like the direction we’re going,” said receiver Cale Cabbiness, who caught two passes for 37 yards and a touchdown. “We’re moving the ball really good in these first three games.”

Gordon, a running back, also broke a 53-yard rush for the Cowboys late in the fourth quarter for the final touchdown of the night.

“He had a great run,” Cabbiness said. “I think it’s really big, especially for the young guys to make plays and get a lot of (playing time) early in their careers. It really conditions them for the future.”

Career debut for Rangel

While Gunnar Gundy played most of the second half, freshman quarterback Garrett Rangel made his career debut, entering in the fourth quarter for the final two series. Rangel had two incompletions and rushed twice for a combined 9 yards.

“I wish we could’ve got Rangel a couple more series to give him a chance to get out there and do some things,” Mike Gundy said. “We needed him to play to find out where we are with him.

“Hopefully as we move forward, we’ll be fortunate enough to get Rangel some time. I thought he did a good job in handling it, without watching the tape.”

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World