OSU notebook: Carter working back, Jackson “healthy”, Big 12 honors and 6 p.m. KU kickoff

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State tight end/fullback Logan Carter is regaining form and inching towards settling back into the Cowboys’ offense, the redshirt senior’s season debut at Texas over the weekend the latest step in his return from injury.
Carter missed OSU’s first five games with an undisclosed injury before suiting up for the first time in 2021 and playing a handful of snaps in OSU’s 32-24 win against the Longhorns.
In his absence early this fall, the Cowboys turned to Braden Cassity, Austin Jarrard and converted offensive lineman Silas Barr at the hybrid position. Cassity caught two passes for 32 yards in Week 7. But OSU’s most experienced tight end is working his way back.
Mike Gundy revealed Monday that Carter is recovering from a back injury and slowly overcoming the mental and physical roadblocks of the ailment that sidelined him for the season’s first six weeks.
“When you have an issue where you have back problems, you have to get your nerves firing again at a pace that would be normal body type,” Gundy said Monday. “It gets better every day. When all of that starts firing back to full speed and then when he moves around he'll look like he did.”
Carter caught 13 passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns across the 2019 and 2020 seasons, and he brings skill and experience as a run blocker. Gundy was cautious about projecting Carter’s role for this weekend’s trip to Iowa State and Cassity’s recent performances have brought stability to the position for OSU. But soon enough, the eighth-ranked Cowboys can expect to see Carter back in the offense.
“He's probably 70% now, something like that,” Gundy said. “Maybe at the end of this week he'll be 80. But nobody knows. It's just when all those nerves start firing again the way they're supposed to."
Running back Jackson healthy
Running back Dezmon Jackson was in uniform, took part in pregame warmups and was healthy against Texas when he did not register a single carry in his first game since Week 2.
“He practiced most of last week,” Gundy said. “He could have played. But he should even be better this week.”
Jackson saw little of the field in his return from a leg injury that kept him sidelined since OSU’s Week 2 win over Tulsa, and the exclusion of the redshirt senior rusher largely came down to the players in front of him.
Jaylen Warren ran 33 times for 193 yards, including 138 after halftime against the Longhorns, and Dominic Richardson featured out of the backfield in his limited snaps behind the Cowboys leading rusher.
Jackson averaged 3.3 yards per carry over the first two games of the season and his return brings depth back to a Cowboys running game still missing LD Brown. He’ll now have to make the most of opportunities to crack away at the hefty snap count Warren has carved out for himself.
"I've said it every week: it's a lot of carries for (Warren), but it's just when he's as successful as he is and he gets a little stronger as the game goes on, it's sure hard to get him out," Gundy said.
Big 12 honors
Warren and safety Jason Taylor II earned weekly Big 12 honors Monday morning for their performances at Texas.
Warren rode his fourth straight 100-yard rushing game to his fourth conference accolade of the season, named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for a third time in 2021. The Utah State transfer rushed for 118 yards alone in OSU’s 16-point fourth quarter and finished 58 yards ahead of Texas’ Bijan Robinson, the nation’s third-leading rusher.
Taylor was recognized as the Big 12’s Defensive Player of the Week for his game-swinging, 85-yard pick-six in the second quarter of Saturday’s game. The redshirt junior’s third career touchdown return marked the longest by an OSU player since 2001.
Homecoming under the lights in Week 9
The Cowboys will host Kansas at 6 p.m. on Oct. 30, the league announced Monday. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports One.
The homecoming meeting under the lights will mark OSU’s fifth night game of the season. Kansas sits 1-5 (0-3 Big 12) and hosts No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday.
OSU is unbeaten against the Jayhawks since Nov. 10, 2007.