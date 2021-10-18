OSU notebook: Carter working back, Jackson “healthy”, Big 12 honors and 6 p.m. KU kickoff

“He's probably 70% now, something like that,” Gundy said. “Maybe at the end of this week he'll be 80. But nobody knows. It's just when all those nerves start firing again the way they're supposed to."

Running back Jackson healthy

Running back Dezmon Jackson was in uniform, took part in pregame warmups and was healthy against Texas when he did not register a single carry in his first game since Week 2.

“He practiced most of last week,” Gundy said. “He could have played. But he should even be better this week.”

Jackson saw little of the field in his return from a leg injury that kept him sidelined since OSU’s Week 2 win over Tulsa, and the exclusion of the redshirt senior rusher largely came down to the players in front of him.

Jaylen Warren ran 33 times for 193 yards, including 138 after halftime against the Longhorns, and Dominic Richardson featured out of the backfield in his limited snaps behind the Cowboys leading rusher.

Jackson averaged 3.3 yards per carry over the first two games of the season and his return brings depth back to a Cowboys running game still missing LD Brown. He’ll now have to make the most of opportunities to crack away at the hefty snap count Warren has carved out for himself.