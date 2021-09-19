OSU notebook: Cabbiness’ catch, Sterling out for season, Warren’s career day, injury report

On Saturday in Boise, he made the most of his opportunity. With the Cowboys desperately thin at receiver, more chances may lie ahead.

“It’s just kind of a testament to all the work that I’ve put in,” Cabbiness said. “I’ve been working a long time towards making big plays in a big game in an environment like this. It’s the kind of thing you dream about when you’re a kid.”

Sterling out for the season

The OSU secondary is set to be without safety Tre Sterling well beyond this weekend’s trip to Boise.

“Tre is done for the year,” Gundy said. “We put him on the list with the other guys, unfortunately.”

The redshirt senior did not travel to Boise and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season with an undisclosed injury after he was declared out in the lead-up to Saturday’s game.

Sterling was a top-five tackler for OSU in each of the last two seasons, and entered this fall as part of a veteran safety trio that also features Kolby Harvell-Peel and Tanner McCalister. He was suspended for the first half of the Cowboys’ Week 2 win over Tulsa following a targeting ejection in the fourth quarter of the season opener against Missouri State.