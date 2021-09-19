OSU notebook: Cabbiness’ catch, Sterling out for season, Warren’s career day, injury report

BOISE, Idaho — Oklahoma State walk-on wide receiver Cale Cabbiness simply couldn’t have expected to play the role he wound up in Saturday night.
“I always come ready, despite the circumstance, no matter what,” he said after OSU’s 21-20 win. “Whether I’m going to play a lot or not play. I always just come ready and stay prepared for things like this.”
The Cowboys arrived in Boise with seven receivers, missing Tay Martin, Braydon Johnson and Jaden Bray, among others. Then Bryson Green exited with a hand injury and Cabbiness took his place.
Then, in the game’s biggest moment, Spencer Sanders threw to him.
Nursing the one-point lead OSU held from the closing seconds of the first half on, the Cowboys were facing a critical 3rd and 7 with 1:52 remaining when Sanders floated a pass in Cabbiness’ direction. With the ball in the air, the 6-foot-2 receiver back pedaled, measured the trajectory and hauled in it, wrestling it away from Broncos defensive back Markel Reed as he tumbled to the ground.
The catch secured the victory for OSU and sealed Cabbiness’ role as an unlikely hero.
“You can’t write a better script than that kid,” Mike Gundy said. “It’s awesome.”
Cabbiness, the grandson of former Oklahoma men’s basketball coach Billy Tubbs, played at Norman North before earning his place on OSU’s travel squad in his first season in 2020
On Saturday in Boise, he made the most of his opportunity. With the Cowboys desperately thin at receiver, more chances may lie ahead.
“It’s just kind of a testament to all the work that I’ve put in,” Cabbiness said. “I’ve been working a long time towards making big plays in a big game in an environment like this. It’s the kind of thing you dream about when you’re a kid.”
Sterling out for the season
The OSU secondary is set to be without safety Tre Sterling well beyond this weekend’s trip to Boise.
“Tre is done for the year,” Gundy said. “We put him on the list with the other guys, unfortunately.”
The redshirt senior did not travel to Boise and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season with an undisclosed injury after he was declared out in the lead-up to Saturday’s game.
Sterling was a top-five tackler for OSU in each of the last two seasons, and entered this fall as part of a veteran safety trio that also features Kolby Harvell-Peel and Tanner McCalister. He was suspended for the first half of the Cowboys’ Week 2 win over Tulsa following a targeting ejection in the fourth quarter of the season opener against Missouri State.
After starting while Sterling was suspended against TU, redshirt Jason Taylor II took Sterling’s place again at Boise State. He made four tackles, recorded a quarterback hurry, and tipped Jonah Delmas’ potential game-winning field goal in the closing minutes to secure OSU the road victory.
Taylor has proven himself a playmaker in the past, too, most notably with a pair of return touchdowns at Kansas State in 2020, and is expected to start in the Cowboys secondary for the foreseeable future.
“It’s a lot of us in the back end who feel like we can go and play as a starter,” Taylor said following the game. “For me, I just felt like my number was called. I had to go try to make plays for my team.”
Warren barrels to career-high
Jaylen Warren rushed for a career-best 218 yards on 32 carries and tallied a pair of touchdowns, carrying the load for an OSU offense that leaned heavily on its running game in Week 3.
Warren rushed for 88.6% of the Cowboys’ 246 yards on the ground and accounted for 65.5% of their total offensive output of 333 yards.
Saturday marked OSU’s best rushing performance of the season, and Warren kicked it off with his 75-yard first quarter touchdown. He followed in the second quarter with a six-yard score as part of the 14-point swing OSU pulled in the closing minutes of the first half.
“Jaylen’s a hell of a runner,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “He’s going to stick his foot in the ground. He’s going to hit it downhill. He’s got excellent vision. I’m tickled for him because he played well.”
The scoring runs marked Warren’s third and fourth of the season, and he now leads all Cowboys running backs in touchdowns, yards (264), carries (52) and yards per attempt (5.1).
Injury report
Martin, Johnson and Bray were among those who did not travel in Week 3, and are now joined by Green (hand) on the list of OSU’s ailing receivers.
Martin suffered an ankle injury against Missouri State on Sept. 4 and played two snaps against TU in Week 2 before exiting.
Johnson did not play against the Golden Hurricane. Bray caught four passes for 84 yards in a touchdown in the 28-23 win.
Also inactive for Saturday’s game were running back Dezmon Jackson and Cowboy back Logan Carter. Right guard Hunter Woodward returned to the offensive line in the win after missing each of the first two games of the season.